The Student-Run Newspaper of the University of Alaska Anchorage Read Now FEATURED STORIES Pump It Up: Alaska’s First Lactation Pod Is Located At UAA For Staff, Students And The General Public Provided by the Alaska Workplace Breastfeeding Support Project, the first lactation pod in the state is an alternative to bathrooms for mothers who would like to nurse in private. Photo credit: Young Kim UAA Women’s Basketball Survives And Advances, Facing A Major Upset UAA's Alysha Devine guards Simon Fraser's Ellen Kett during UAA's second round in the NCAA West Region Championship. Photo credit: Jay Guzman Standing Together Against Rape Opens Office In The Student Health And Counseling Center Students are encouraged to seek an advocate for STAR if they are in need. STAR is located on the first floor of Rasmusen Hall. Photo credit: Young Kim View Newsfeed