Women’s basketball team suffers first loss

The UAA women’s basketball team had a tough loss Saturday in Idaho against Northwest Nazarene University. They traveled there after an exciting win on Thursday at Central Washington University with a final score of 74-60.

Their win against CWU moved UAA to the No. 4 spot on the Division II Regional Poll. However, the team still put up a fight when going up against NNU who are ranked at No. 2.

Tara Thompson was a main point of interest in the game against NNU. Thompson was making the most points throughout the first and second period, which helped bridge the gap between the lead that was being held by the opposing team.

Thompson has a perfect field goal percent as well as the highest amount of 3-point field goals made. More recently, she had the most assists in the match against CWU.

However, Ellie Logan from NNU was making more than double the points of any other player on their team during the beginning. With that being said, UAA was losing by at most 12 points during some parts of the game.

UAA had one moment in the first period where they were ahead by one point, but their lead didn’t last long.

By the time the second period had ended, they were down nine points making the score 35-44. The start of the third quarter led to an even bigger gap in points as NNU quickly trailed ahead 14 points.

They gained more momentum, and UAA fell behind 22 points at the end of the third quarter.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, Thompson maintained her spot for most points made, and Hannah Wandersee kept her spot for number of rebounds.

By the end of the last quarter Wandersee had made the most points and most rebounds. The final score was 84-67.

She has continued to shine and has recently been awarded the GNAC Player of the Week. Wandersee has accumulated more points than any other player, 98, throughout the season so far. On top of that, she also has the most rebounds, most blocked shots and most minutes played.

One of the players who wasn’t at either of the games is Yazmeen Goo. After breaking her hand late in the fourth quarter during the match against California State University at East Bay at the Seawolf Classic, Goo will not be playing in any upcoming games.

“When you get injured it becomes all about the recovery process, such as rehab, which helps with getting our injury back to 100 percent,” said Goo. “What you can and cannot do all depends on your injury; for example, I can still stay in shape by running because it’s my hand that’s injured… I am lucky in this sense to be able to still do certain activities that will help when I do return to playing.”

Goo has an average of .75 field goal percentage and .50 3-point field goal percentage, which is the highest among the team.

Before her injury, Goo tied with Tennae Volivia for blocked shots and had the most steals in the game against San Francisco State.

During the game in which her injury occurred, Goo tied with Thompson for points made and also tied with Kian McNair for steals.

Although Goo will not be traveling with the team, she will be sitting on the bench for the home games. However, the next home game won’t be until after the new year on Jan. 3 against Simon Fraser.