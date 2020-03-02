Winterfest 2020 events calendar

In celebration of winter, UAA is hosting its annual Winterfest extravaganza. Events began Feb. 22 and will continue until March 7. Students and UAA community members can participate in the events to enjoy the last few weeks of winter.

Art, Light, Play

All week, students were encouraged to check out the Art, Light, Play installation in the Cuddy Quad. Art installations made from colored paints, snow, ice and light were scattered around the Cuddy area. While walking to class or around the area, students and faculty had a view of the creative art pieces.

Daily Den – Cuddy Quad Grilling

The UAA Daily Den is located on the bottom floor of the Student Union and offers snacks and a place for students to lounge. The Daily Den was mobile around the Cuddy Quad grilling free food for students during the week of Winterfest.

Men’s Hockey vs. Bemidji State

The UAA men’s hockey team played their last home game of the season on Feb. 22. The Seawolves and the Beavers ended the game with a 2-2 tie. UAA will finish the season in Fairbanks at the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup on Feb. 28-29.

- Advertisement -

Paint Night

Feb. 24 served as a Winterfest paint night. The event was $20 for non-students and $5 for students and children to paint winter-themed art.

Dive-in Movie

The UAA Seawolves Sports Center Pool housed a free night of oceanic cinema. Students and their families were invited to attend a showing of Nemo while swimming around the pool. The movie was shown at the pool under the supervision of lifeguards.

Nine in the Spine

The Winterfest tradition of Nine in the Spine took place on Feb. 26 in the Student Union. For the event, mini-golf holes are designed by student clubs and university organizations, creating a course for UAA alumni to play through. The proceeds from Nine in the Spine support the UAA Alumni General Support Fund.

Multicultural Fair

UAA staff, students, and faculty provided free performances, food and cultural music during the Multicultural Fair. Performances included art professor Thomas Chung, interlibrary loan technician Dawn Berg, Isabel Azpilcueta, Cody Buzby, Zach Abdallah, Pilot and The Glee Club at UAA. The fair took place Feb. 27 in the Student Union Cafeteria.

BANFF Mountain Film Festival

The annual BANFF Mountain Film Festival will be playing for two nights at the UAA Wendy Williamson Auditorium on March 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. The festival features films about culture and mountain sports. Tickets can be purchased on UAA’s website.

“Check out a compilation of films that will make you laugh, cry and hold the edge of your seat,” the UAA website’s Winterfest 2020 article said.

For more information on UAA’s 2020 Winterfest and the upcoming BANFF Mountain Film Festival, visit UAA website’s Winterfest 20