Winterfest 2019 is coming: Competitions, painting, films and more

February and March are packed with plenty of things to do in the Anchorage area: Fur Rendezvous, the Iditarod, remembering what the sun looks like, spring break and — for UAA students — Winterfest.

This year, Student Activities and Commuter Programs have a school-spirit and “Game of Thrones” themed week full of activities.

Spirit Days and Art, Light, Play

These events happen all week, Monday, Feb. 25 – Friday, March 1.

Spirit Days is just like spirit days in high school, dressing up according to a theme for the day.

Monday, Feb. 25: “Game of Thrones” or medieval theme

Tuesday, Feb. 26: Pajama day

Wednesday, Feb. 27: Sports day

Thursday, Feb. 28: Superhero day

Friday, March 1: Wear school colors for Green and Gold Day

Join a student club or organization for the Spirit Days Competition for a chance to win dinner at Moose’s Tooth and tickets to “Captain Marvel.” The Daily Den will take team photos during their hours, 10 – 11 a.m. and 2 – 3 p.m., to post on Facebook; whichever photo has the most likes will win.

Art, Light, Play happens each Winterfest. Sticking with the “Game of Thrones” theme, there will be a House Crest Competition out on the Cuddy Quad full of art and activities. On Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 25 and 27, Outdoor Recreation Club at UAA is bringing hot cocoa, a therapy dog and more, alongside KRUA music DJing in the Quad.

Paint Night

What: Paint away at paint night, back on campus for Winterfest. This year’s painting is a dire wolf, hosted and taught by Arctic Crown Canvas.

When and Where: Student Union Cafeteria at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25

Sign Up and Costs: $5 for students and children 12 and younger; $20 for the general public. Sign up at UAATix.com

Nine in the Spine

What: Alumni have the opportunity to participate in Winterfest, too. Nine in the Spine is one of Winterfest’s traditions, encouraging UAA alumni to play mini-golf throughout the spine on campus.

When and Where: Begins at Student Union Cafeteria at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26

Sign Up and Costs: $50 per ticket, or $200 for a team of four. Alumni teams can sign up at uaa.alaska.edu/alumni.

Broomball Game

What: Get a team together for a students versus faculty competition of broomball.

When and Where: Wells Fargo Ice Rink at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28

Sign Up and Costs: Free; sign up at tinyurl.com/2019uaabroomball

BANFF Film Festival

What: Two nights of films shown at the annual BANFF Mountain Film Festival.

When and Where: Wendy Williamson Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 1 – 2.

Sign Up and Costs: $5 for UAA students and children 12 and younger; $15 for the general public. Visit UAATix.com to get tickets, or visit the Student Information Desk in the Student Union. Sign up early, it’s usually sold out.

UAA vs. UAF Hockey Governor’s Cup

What: Cheer on the Seawolves as they play the Nanooks for the 26th Alaska Airline’s Governor’s Cup.

When and Where: Sullivan Arena, puck drops at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 1 – 2

Sign Up and Costs: Free for UAA Students with proof of valid Wolfcard. Free parking passes can be received at the Student Union, Gorsuch Commons desk or Alaska Airlines Center box office.