Who to look out for this hockey season

As the 2018-19 UAA hockey season is just days away from beginning, the team has made a complete makeover to their player and coaching rosters. However, several familiar faces will be picking back up after previous successful seasons.





SINCLAIR

Eric Sinclair returns to the team after an impressively successful freshman year, yielding him WCHA All-Rookie, Krampade All-American Scholar and GNAC FAR Scholar-Athlete. A defenseman for the team, Sinclair was the only Seawolf to play in all 34 games. Despite his defensive role, he still managed to tally two goals and four assists for the team, contributing six points throughout the season.

ERB-EKHOLM

As a junior, Nicolas Erb-Ekholm was the highest-scoring Seawolf on the team. His contributions included eight goals and seven assists during the total 28 games he played. Erb-Ekholm managed many accomplishments with only minor setbacks; he had just two penalties over the season for four minutes.





XAVIER

As a standout freshman, Jordan Xavier was one of the highest-scoring players on the team. As a forward, he put in time in 30 of the 34 total games during the season. Overall, he managed to accumulate four goals and seven assists to contribute 11 points for the team. This put him as the top scoring freshman on the team. In addition, Xavier was also named Krampade All-American Scholar honoree.





RENOUF TWINS

Proving themselves as valuable members of the team over the last two years, the Renouf twins return for their junior season. Nathan and Jonah have been prominent forwards: both Ontario locals added to the tally of points for the team. Nathan spent time playing in 22 games to score two goals and five assists while Jonah played in 24 games to score three goals and 11 assists. Together, the twins put out 21 points for the Seawolves. Both were named to the WCHA Academic team and named WCHA Scholar-Athletes. Nathan and Jonah both appreciate playing hockey together and look forward to another season together.

“Having the knowledge that someone has been through exactly what you have been through, and through anything, you know you can lean on them for support,” Nathan Renouf said.

CLAEYS

Taking over for previously acclaimed goalie, Olivier Mantha, Brody Claeys will be the potential full-time goaltender for the Seawolves. The Manitoba local got a brief feel for collegiate goaltending during his freshman year in seven games. In that time, Claeys had a .898 save percentage and 42 saves, a season high, in a game against Minnesota State.