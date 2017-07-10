When two great things come together

The magical dynamic duo, beer and bacon are back, bigger and better than ever for this year’s fifth annual Beer and Bacon Festival. The event is taking place July 29 from 1 – 6 p.m. at The Lakefront Anchorage, located at 4800 Spenard Road. Tickets are $50 per person.

Celebrating the fifth year of this successful event, there will be more local breweries and bacon based foods, along with live music by local band H3, prizes given away each hour and the famous bacon eating contest.

The Beer and Bacon Festival is a community event that allows local restaurants and breweries showcase their cuisine for Anchorage residents. The idea behind this event is for locals to support locals in order to keep the community growing.

Not only does this event help local businesses, but each year a non-profit is selected for donations from ticket sales.

“This year we have chosen the MS Society, Greater Northwest Chapter as our benefactor. $1 from each ticket sales will be given to the MS Society to help fund the annual MS walk, which happens one week after our festival,” Avery Kristiansen, catering sales manager at The Lakefront Anchorage, said.

The idea for a Beer and Bacon Festival came from one of the bartenders from The Lakefront Anchorage who had an obsession with the combination. He thought it would be a great combo for locals to bond over at a block party-type event. Five years later and this event has grown quite rapidly, selling out of tickets each year and spreading past Anchorage.

“Five years ago, our goal was to have this festival grow to be one of the largest community gatherings for our area as we could get it, and I think that we’ve achieved that,” Kristiansen said. “Seeing how popular this event has gotten not just in the Anchorage area, but down in Kenai or up through Palmer really excites us and makes us want to work harder each year for this event to grow.”

This year there will be local breweries at the event including Alaskan Brewing, Arkose, Bearpaw, Broken Tooth, Denali Brewing, Glacier Brewhouse, King St., Midnight Sun and more.

“It’s awesome to see all these local breweries want to participate in this festival. This is a community event that brings local consumers to local businesses, allowing those businesses to really show what they offer,” Kristiansen said. “Everyone has different tastes when it comes to beer and food, as Alaskan’s I think we value the idea of locals supporting locals, which is what this event provides for everyone.”

What many people attending are looking forward to the most happens at the end of the event, the bacon-eating contest. Whoever can eat five pounds of bacon the fastest will be crowned bacon king or queen.

“I think beer and bacon go really well together because they’re such bold distinct flavors. They’re both those types of things that can go so well if done right,” Lexi Ospina, Anchorage resident, said.

There are still limited tickets available for the Beer and Bacon Festival.

“I have not been before, but last year I wanted to go so bad, but tickets were not longer available,” Kachina Jayjohn, Anchorage resident, said. “Anything with the name beer and bacon should absolutely be attended without question.”