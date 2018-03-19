What a utopia

What would a country be like if every member consistently lived the teachings of the Bible 24/7? A society like this has never existed on Earth. John Adams, our second president, had his thoughts on what this society would look like.

“Suppose a nation in some distant Region should take the Bible for their only law Book, and every member should regulate his conduct by the precepts there exhibited! Every member would be obliged in conscience, to temperance, frugality, and industry; to justice, kindness, and charity towards his fellow men; and to piety, love, and reverence toward Almighty God … What a Eutopia, what a Paradise would this region be.”

If every man, woman and child in this country would regulate his and her conduct to the teachings of the scriptures, America could be the most successful, functional and happy society the world has ever known. Or at the very least our society could be an improvement over our current state.

For obvious reasons the entire Bible cannot be analyzed for one opinion piece; I offer the King James Version biblical positions on regulating one’s actions towards other and regulating one’s thoughts to others.

Christianity, along with other major religions, teaches followers to practice what is known as The Golden Rule.

In Luke 6:31 the Bible teaches “And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.” The concept that we should only do to others what we would like done towards us creates the de facto requirement that one must avoid carrying out actions against others that one would not want to be done towards you.

No person wants to be discriminated against, and any man who says he does is a liar. I argue that in a society where every individual always treated every person how they wanted to be treated, racism could be near extinct. It all comes down to how we treat one another. A society where every member follows the teachings of Luke 6 would be the more generous, charitable and kind.

While it is important to regulate one’s actions, the Bible also teaches us to regulate our thoughts.

Exodus 20:17 instructs “Thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s house, thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s wife, nor his manservant, nor his maidservant, nor his ox, nor his ass, nor any thing that is thy neighbour’s.”

Dennis Prager of Prager University defines to covet as “to want to the point of seeking to take away and own something that belongs to another.”

If one ignores the biblical instruction to not covet, if one allows himself to covet over what belongs to another, it becomes increasingly more likely that a transgression, crime, will be committed by the coveter.

Why do people steal? Because they want what belongs to another. There is a difference between coveting and admiring. If someone pulls into the parking lot driving a Ferrari, there is nothing wrong with admiring his car. To let your heart covet it, to say in your heart, “I would take that car from him if I could get away with it,” once one does that, he may be on a very slippery slope.

If coveting encourages theft, then it is a logical argument that a reduction of coveting would lead to a reduction of theft. If every person would make a conscious decision not to covet what belongs to another, occurrences of theft in America would be reduced significantly.

An America where every member regulated his or her thoughts and actions in line with biblical teachings would be more successful, less violent and happier. It is a noble goal. Obviously, no one person upholds the Bible all the time, I certainly don’t. It is a noble goal though, one that I strive to fulfill, and I hope you will too.