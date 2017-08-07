Welcome from UAA Student Body President Alec Burris

Hello Seawolves,

Welcome to UAA! I’m sure that you’ve found college to be a much different experience than those of your past. With the decision to attend our university you’ve not only chosen to seek additional education, but you’ve opened up possibilities through which you can pursue your passions. The time that you spend at UAA will define the individual that you become and the level to which you dedicate yourself to your education and your community. We’re very excited to have you here and see how you will distinguish yourself and contribute to our community.

When I came to UAA as a freshman it was my goal to involve myself as much as I could in clubs and organizations. I joined Student Government, the Seawolf Debate Team and even became a tutor for Residence Life. For the majority of us, it’s the experience outside the classroom that that makes our work and dedication pay off. You’ll find that at UAA, no matter your interest you will find a club or organization for you. Whether you want to write for The Northern Light, broadcast live on KRUA, or advocate through USUAA, there truly are unlimited possibilities if you set your mind to it. If there’s one piece of advice I can give to you, it’s to involve yourself in your hobbies and passions.

At UAA, we’re a community. From our Chancellor, Sam Gingerich, to our Dean of Students, Ben Morton, we all came to this university because we have a passion for bettering ourselves and those around us. You’ll see that at UAA whether its students, staff, or faculty that you can always find someone who cares about you and your success. Your job now is to contribute to that culture and to show your Seawolf pride. I wish you the best of luck in your endeavors and that you exit our university with a meaningful degree with the least amount of debt possible.

Alec Burris

UAA Student Body President

907-715-2177

[email protected]