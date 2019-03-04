Wallace and Roenning lead the ‘Skiwolves’ to NCAA National Championships

The Seawolf ski team has been putting in its best efforts after completing the NCAA West Region Championships and nearing the end of the season with the upcoming NCAA Skiing National Championships. Both Liam Wallace and Sigurd Roenning have been recognized for their recent successes.

Wallace, a freshman from Calgary, Alberta, placed in the top-10 for both his races at the West Regionals. In the slalom, he placed second overall; in the giant slalom, he tied for seventh.

However, his success didn’t come easy.

“[The season has] had ups and downs so far. Fighting sickness for part of the competitive season made it hard to be consistent with my runs,” Wallace said. “I have had some great races here and there and was a strong start with some of my best results ever.”

After the completion of the West Regionals, Wallace was named Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Skier of the Week.

Having the combination of a familiar course, local races and ideal weather made Wallace’s most recent races much more successful than the rest of his season has been.

“The Alyeska races were fantastic. Great weather and conditions made it that much easier to just focus on strong skiing,” Wallace said. “Lots of organizing and finding the excitement is my best motivation to do well in a race series, and I felt that way for the past weekend.”

- Advertisement -

Due to his recent performances, Wallace is one of ten Seawolves to qualify for the National Championships, and he only hopes to improve even further.

“[My] goals are to just ski hard and try to expand my knowledge and build experience. Hopefully these next series in Vermont goes well and I can get some good results down there,” Wallace said.

Also one of the ten qualifiers, Roenning will be joining Wallace at the NCAA National Championships.

Roenning had ample personal success throughout the entire season. He raced in a total of 10 races, with seven of them being top-10 finishes and five of them being podium finishes. However, some were more memorable for Roenning than others.

“My biggest accomplishment this season have been the two victories I got. The one in 10K classic in steamboat and the sprint classic here in Anchorage was fun to win,” Roenning said.

Similar to Wallace, Roenning’s success wasn’t without certain hardships.

“I really like to focus on my skiing career, so my biggest obstacle has been the homework. I think it’s hard to stay on track in classes all the time and be motivated to do homework,” Roenning said.

With that in mind, Roenning is already planning his goals for the remainder of the season. At the beginning of March, he will travel to Stowe, Vermont to compete for the last time for UAA this season.

Roenning hopes to win the NCAA Championships. After that, he will not yet be done with racing.

“I will also go home to Norway in spring break to compete against some very good skiers, so it should be exciting to see how good I am now compared to one of the best skiers in the world,” Roenning said.

Eight more Seawolves will be joining Wallace and Roenning in Vermont.

Freshman Sky Kelsey and JC Schoonmaker and senior Toomas Kollo will be the additions to the men’s team.

Senior Casey Wright, sophomores Georgia Burgess and Li Djurestaal and juniors Anna Darnell and Michaela Keller-Miller will make up the women’s team.

The NCAA Skiing National Championships will take place in Stowe, Vermont from March 6-9.