Volleyball ends with one win, one loss against Idaho and Washington rivals

The Seawolves kicked off their two-game week with a four-set win against Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho on Oct. 31. UAA and NNU battled out the evening with four very close sets: 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22.

Eve Stephens and Vanessa Hayes carried the Seawolves offensively, earning 19 and 13 kills, respectively. Junior middle blocker Kayla McGlathery also aided both offensively and defensively, with 10 kills and five blocks.

Outside hitter Hannah Pembroke joined McGlathery with a combination of offensive and defensive success, finishing the night with 10 kills and three blocks.

The Seawolves’ offensive leaders wouldn’t have secured kills without setter Ellen Floyd’s consistency. Floyd finished the night with a total of 51 assists.

This is the third time this season that Floyd surpassed 50 assists in a game. She also solidified three aces, the most of the night for the Seawolves.

Head coach Chris Green was thrilled with the work that Floyd, McGlathery, Stephens and the team as a whole put into the matches.

“Other than some inconsistent play in the third [match], I thought we showed a good deal of poise tonight against a dangerous opponent. Ellen [Floyd] made excellent decisions on her sets, and Eve [Stephens] and Kayla [McGlathery] came through with some clutch kills when they made that late run. It’s always a relief to earn a tough road win like this,” Green said.

- Advertisement -

The Seawolves had a two-day break before heading to Washington for a match against Central Washington on Nov. 2.

Similar to their duel against NNU, the Seawolves played five close sets against their CWU rivals. This time, however, UAA didn’t come out on top. Winning only two of the five sets, the Seawolves suffered a 3-2 loss against Central Washington (25-21, 18-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-10).

Despite the loss, several UAA players excelled individually. Stephens tied her career-high 23 kills while Floyd surpassed her career-high in digs to secure a new personal best of 21.

Stephens also secured a new career-high of 67 attacks for the night, along with 14 digs.

Both Hayes and McGlathery contributed to the offensive play against CWU, securing 12 and 10 kills, respectively.

“We played some excellent volleyball in the middle of the match, but we can’t afford to let up against a quality opponent, and Central [Washington] took advantage. We will regroup and try to get back on track next week at home,” Green said.

However, the Seawolves still managed to keep their team statistics up. They earned a .194 hitting percentage, topping CWU’s .156.

UAA finished the game with just 23 errors, eight less than CWU’s 31. In addition, the Seawolves managed twice as many blocks as the Wildcats, 16 and eight, respectively.

After the win against NNU and the loss against CWU, the Seawolves maintained their place at No. 2 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings. They currently hold an 11-3 conference record and a 16-6 overall record.

However, they still sit behind No. 1 Western Washington, who holds a 13-1 conference record and 21-1 overall record.

The Seawolves will be back in action on Nov. 7 against No. 10 Western Oregon and Nov. 9 against No. 8 Concordia, both home games in the Alaska Airlines Center.