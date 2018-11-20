USUAA to host annual Thanksgiving Feast

USUAA is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Feast on Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the Edward Lee Gorsuch Commons.

The event will be open to the Anchorage community, students and non-students alike, where attendees can expect a buffet-style spread of Thanksgiving favorites.

The feast is also free to attend, as student and faculty volunteers will be manning the front and back-of-house operations.

With the help of Seawolf Dining and the Residence Hall Association, USUAA hopes to bring the community together with this event.

“I find this event extremely important in creating a welcoming environment for families, community members and students, especially those living on residential campus who cannot go home for Thanksgiving,” said USUAA delegate Quacyya Cuaresma, who is helping organize this event under USUAA’s activities committee.

For those who are not near their families or do not have the means to partake in a Thanksgiving meal, the feast serves as an opportunity for attendees to share an experience truly worthy of calling a Thanksgiving experience.

“I hope that attendees realize that in the chaos of the semester, season and life, it’s nice to simply sit down and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in the presence of others,” Cuaresma said.

USUAA will also be accepting donations, both monetary and in the form of non-perishable food items. These donations will go towards UAA’s Emergency Food Cache, a service provided the UAA Student Health and Counseling Center that supplies food to students in need.

USUAA’s tradition of a Thanksgiving Feast on campus dates back more than 30 years ago, when USUAA senators without Thanksgiving plans gathered and made food for themselves. Since then, the rest has been history as the event has gone on to feed hundreds of people each year.

“[I hope that] we can give a nice meal in a great environment where people can come together as a community, enjoy Thanksgiving and give thanks for everything that they do have,” USUAA advisor, Kim Morton, said.

Along with free admission, parking will be free at USUAA’s Thanksgiving Feast.

For further questions, contact USUAA or Student Life and Leadership.