UPD report: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Oct. 28:
- Disorderly conduct and trespass warning issued in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
- Disorderly conduct, public intoxication and trespass warning issued in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
- Suspicious person and trespass warning issued in the Birch Parking Lot.
Oct. 29:
- Disorderly conduct and trespass warning issued in the Social Sciences Building.
Oct. 30:
- Traffic offense on UAA Drive.
- Suspicious activity in the Health Sciences Building.
- Traffic accident on Providence Drive and Alumni Loop.
Nov. 1:
- Criminal trespass in the University Center.
Nov. 2:
- Medical emergency and injury in the Engineering Temporary Building #2.
Nov. 3:
- Theft and trespass warning issued in the Student Union.
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.