UPD report: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Oct. 28:

  • Disorderly conduct and trespass warning issued in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
  • Disorderly conduct, public intoxication and trespass warning issued in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
  • Suspicious person and trespass warning issued in the Birch Parking Lot.

Oct. 29:

  • Disorderly conduct and trespass warning issued in the Social Sciences Building.

Oct. 30:

  • Traffic offense on UAA Drive.
  • Suspicious activity in the Health Sciences Building.
  • Traffic accident on Providence Drive and Alumni Loop.

Nov. 1:

  • Criminal trespass in the University Center.

Nov. 2:

  • Medical emergency and injury in the Engineering Temporary Building #2.

Nov. 3:

  • Theft and trespass warning issued in the Student Union.
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.

 

