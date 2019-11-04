UPD report: Oct. 21-27

Oct. 21:
- Trespass at the Fine Arts Building.
- Criminal mischief in the UAA West Lot.
- Theft at the West Campus Parking Lot.
- Theft at the Eugene Short Parking Lot.
- Medical emergency at Beatrice McDonald Hall.
- Medical emergency at the Engineering and Computation Building.
Oct. 22:
- Disorderly conduct at the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
- Trespass at the Administration Building.
Oct. 23:
- Theft at the University Lake Building.
- Theft at the UAA West Lot.
- Runaway juvenile at the Seawolf Sports Complex.
Oct. 24:
- Warrant service at West Hall.
- Trespass at West Hall and Alaska Psychiatric Institute.
Oct. 25:
- Student Conduct Issue — Smoking at MAC #6.
- Information at Eugene Short Hall.
- Trespass at Professional Studies Building.
Oct. 27:
- Criminal mischief at the Alder Lot.
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.