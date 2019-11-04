UPD report: Oct. 21-27

By
Jason Herr
-

Oct. 21:

  • Trespass at the Fine Arts Building.
  • Criminal mischief in the UAA West Lot.
  • Theft at the West Campus Parking Lot.
  • Theft at the Eugene Short Parking Lot.
  • Medical emergency at Beatrice McDonald Hall.
  • Medical emergency at the Engineering and Computation Building.

Oct. 22:

  • Disorderly conduct at the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
  • Trespass at the Administration Building.

Oct. 23:

  • Theft at the University Lake Building.
  • Theft at the UAA West Lot.
  • Runaway juvenile at the Seawolf Sports Complex.

Oct. 24:

  • Warrant service at West Hall.
  • Trespass at West Hall and Alaska Psychiatric Institute.

Oct. 25:

  • Student Conduct Issue — Smoking at MAC #6.
  • Information at Eugene Short Hall.
  • Trespass at Professional Studies Building.

Oct. 27:

  • Criminal mischief at the Alder Lot.
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.

