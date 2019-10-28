UPD report: Oct. 14 – 21

Oct. 14, 2019:

Traffic accident in the East Parking Garage.

Oct. 16, 2019:

Trespass in the Bragaw Office Complex 3.

Oct. 16, 2019:

Burglary, Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault occurred off-campus.

Oct. 16, 2019:

Theft in the Health Science Building.

Oct. 17, 2019:

Disorderly conduct in the University Center.

Oct. 17, 2019:

Theft in the Health Science Building.

Oct. 21, 2019:

Trespass in the Engineering Parking Garage.

Oct. 21, 2019:

Criminal mischief in the Fine Arts Building (ARTS).

All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.

