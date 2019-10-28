UPD report: Oct. 14 – 21

Oct. 14, 2019:
Traffic accident in the East Parking Garage.
Oct. 16, 2019:
Trespass in the Bragaw Office Complex 3.
Oct. 16, 2019:
Burglary, Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault occurred off-campus.
Oct. 16, 2019:
Theft in the Health Science Building.
Oct. 17, 2019:
Disorderly conduct in the University Center.
Oct. 17, 2019:
Theft in the Health Science Building.
Oct. 21, 2019:
Trespass in the Engineering Parking Garage.
Oct. 21, 2019:
Criminal mischief in the Fine Arts Building (ARTS).
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.