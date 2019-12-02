UPD report: Nov. 11-18

Total calls for service: 356
Nov. 11:
- Suspicious person reported in the Seawolf Sports Complex.
Nov. 12:
- Motor vehicle theft in the North Hall Parking Lot.
- Disorderly conduct and public intoxication in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
Nov. 13:
- Illegal camping in the Cottonwood Lot.
Nov. 14:
- Aggravated assault and domestic violence in West Hall.
- Student conduct disturbance in the Gorsuch Commons.
- Traffic accident in the Seawolf Sports Complex West Lot.
Nov. 16:
- Harassment in West Hall.
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.