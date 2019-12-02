UPD report: Nov. 11-18

Total calls for service: 356

Nov. 11:

  • Suspicious person reported in the Seawolf Sports Complex.

Nov. 12:

  • Motor vehicle theft in the North Hall Parking Lot.
  • Disorderly conduct and public intoxication in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.

Nov. 13:

  • Illegal camping in the Cottonwood Lot.

Nov. 14:

  • Aggravated assault and domestic violence in West Hall.
  • Student conduct disturbance in the Gorsuch Commons.
  • Traffic accident in the Seawolf Sports Complex West Lot.

Nov. 16:

  • Harassment in West Hall.
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.

