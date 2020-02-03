UPD report: Jan. 21– 27

Total calls for service: 287

Jan. 21:

  • Lost property in the Sally Monserud Hall.
  • Medical emergency on UAA Drive.

Jan. 22:

  • Suicidal ideations (location withheld).
  • Medical assistance in the Allied Health Sciences Building.
  • Traffic accident: non-injury in the North Lot.
  • Harassment in the Eugene Short Hall.
  • Trespass in the Engineering and Computation Building.

Jan. 23:

  • Suicidal ideation (location withheld).

Jan. 24:

  • Mental health issue (location withheld).

Jan. 25:

  • Disturbance in the Main Apartement Complex #6.
Jan. 26:

  • Stolen vehicle in the Alder Lot.

 

