UPD report: Jan. 21– 27

Total calls for service: 287
Jan. 21:
- Lost property in the Sally Monserud Hall.
- Medical emergency on UAA Drive.
Jan. 22:
- Suicidal ideations (location withheld).
- Medical assistance in the Allied Health Sciences Building.
- Traffic accident: non-injury in the North Lot.
- Harassment in the Eugene Short Hall.
- Trespass in the Engineering and Computation Building.
Jan. 23:
- Suicidal ideation (location withheld).
Jan. 24:
- Mental health issue (location withheld).
Jan. 25:
- Disturbance in the Main Apartement Complex #6.
Jan. 26:
- Stolen vehicle in the Alder Lot.