UPD report: Jan. 13– Jan. 20

Total calls for service: 294
Jan. 14:
- Harassment, obstruction of public administration (resisting arrest) and disorderly conduct in Eugene Short Hall.
- Theft in the Willow Lot.
- Medical Emergency in Spine One.
Jan. 15:
- Traffic accident on Providence Drive.
- Obstruction of public administration (false report) and traffic offense (failure to identify) on Providence Drive.
Jan. 18:
- Minor in possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) on Sharon Gagnon Lane.
- Damage to university property at the University Center.
- Suspicious person in the Natural Sciences Building.
Jan. 19:
- Damaged property at the Seawolf Sports Complex.
- Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass in the Wendy Williamson Auditorium.
Jan. 20:
- Attempted suicide (location withheld).
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.