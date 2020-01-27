UPD report: Jan. 13– Jan. 20

By
Jason Herr
-

Total calls for service: 294

Jan. 14:

  • Harassment, obstruction of public administration (resisting arrest) and disorderly conduct in Eugene Short Hall.
  • Theft in the Willow Lot.
  • Medical Emergency in Spine One.

Jan. 15:

  • Traffic accident on Providence Drive.
  • Obstruction of public administration (false report) and traffic offense (failure to identify) on Providence Drive.

Jan. 18:

  • Minor in possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) on Sharon Gagnon Lane.
  • Damage to university property at the University Center.
  • Suspicious person in the Natural Sciences Building.

Jan. 19:

  • Damaged property at the Seawolf Sports Complex.
  • Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass in the Wendy Williamson Auditorium.

Jan. 20:

  • Attempted suicide (location withheld).
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.

