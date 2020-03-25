UPD report: February 24– March 16

Total calls for service: 1,011
Feb. 24:
- Theft in the East Campus Central Parking Lot.
- Medical assist: Injury in the Fine Arts Building.
- Disturbance in East Hall.
Feb. 26:
- Information report in the Eugene Short Hall.
Feb. 27:
- Public intoxication in East Hall.
- Suicide threat or attempt off campus.
- Information report in Rasmuson Hall.
- Missing person in the Aviation Complex.
Feb. 29:
- Report issued in error in East Hall.
- Student conduct in East Hall.
- Medical assist: Injury in the Professional Studies Building.
March 1:
- Trespass in the Engineering Parking Garage.
March 2:
- Damaged property in the Health Sciences Building.
- Marijuana regulation in Main Apartment Complex No. 2.
- Suicide threat or attempt – location withheld.
- Trespass in the Engineering Parking Garage.
March 3:
- Traffic accident on UAA Drive.
March 4:
- Warrant on Science Circle.
- Trespass in the Seawolf Sports Complex.
- Information report in the East Campus Central Lot.
- Report issued in error.
- Information report in West Hall.
March 5:
- Liquor law violation: Consuming/possession by person under 21 in North Hall.
- Trespass & obstruction of public admin: Violating condition of release in the Engineering Parking Garage.
- Theft in the Seawolf Sports Complex.
- Traffic accident: Hit & run in the East Central Parking Lot.
March 6:
- Traffic accident: Non-injury on UAA Drive.
March 8:
- Harassment in North Hall.
March 9:
- Trespassing & violating conditions of release in Beatrice McDonald Hall.
March 10:
- Runaway/missing minor in North Hall.
March 11:
- Burglary, stolen vehicle, criminal mischief and theft at 2831 UAA Drive.
March 12:
- Theft in the Beatrice McDonald Hall.
March 13:
- Vehicle accident in the Alder Lot.
- Trespass in Eugene Short Hall.
March 14:
- Warrant arrest in Eugene Short Hall.
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.