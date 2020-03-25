UPD report: February 24– March 16

Jason Herr
Total calls for service: 1,011

Feb. 24:

  • Theft in the East Campus Central Parking Lot.
  • Medical assist: Injury in the Fine Arts Building.
  • Disturbance in East Hall.

Feb. 26:

  • Information report in the Eugene Short Hall.
  • Information report in the Eugene Short Hall.

Feb. 27:

  • Public intoxication in East Hall.
  • Suicide threat or attempt off campus.
  • Information report in Rasmuson Hall.
  • Missing person in the Aviation Complex.

Feb. 29:

  • Report issued in error in East Hall.
  • Student conduct in East Hall.
  • Medical assist: Injury in the Professional Studies Building.

March 1:

  • Trespass in the Engineering Parking Garage.
March 2:

  • Damaged property in the Health Sciences Building.
  • Marijuana regulation in Main Apartment Complex No. 2.
  • Suicide threat or attempt – location withheld.
  • Trespass in the Engineering Parking Garage.

March 3:

  • Traffic accident on UAA Drive.

March 4:

  • Warrant on Science Circle.
  • Trespass in the Seawolf Sports Complex.
  • Information report in the East Campus Central Lot.
  • Report issued in error.
  • Information report in West Hall.

March 5:

  • Liquor law violation: Consuming/possession by person under 21 in North Hall.
  • Trespass & obstruction of public admin: Violating condition of release in the Engineering Parking Garage.
  • Theft in the Seawolf Sports Complex.
  • Traffic accident: Hit & run in the East Central Parking Lot.

March 6:

  • Traffic accident: Non-injury on UAA Drive.

March 8:

  • Harassment in North Hall.

March 9:

  • Trespassing & violating conditions of release in Beatrice McDonald Hall.

March 10:

  • Runaway/missing minor in North Hall.

March 11:

  • Burglary, stolen vehicle, criminal mischief and theft at 2831 UAA Drive.

March 12:

  • Theft in the Beatrice McDonald Hall.

March 13:

  • Vehicle accident in the Alder Lot.
  • Trespass in Eugene Short Hall.

March 14:

  • Warrant arrest in Eugene Short Hall.

All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.

