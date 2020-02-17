UPD Report: Feb. 3–10

Jason Herr
Calls for service: 319

Feb. 3:

  • Traffic accident: non-injury on Providence Drive.

Feb. 4:

  • Sex offense: statutory rape, theft and theft: fraudulent use of an access device.
  • Traffic accident: hit and run in the West Campus Central Lot.

Feb. 5:

  • Traffic accident: non-injury in the West Lot.
  • Suicide threat: location withheld.
  • Student conduct: conduct issue, MICS IV – marijuana possession in East Hall.

Feb. 6:

  • Vehicle impound: abandoned vehicle in the University Lake Building/University Lake Annex Parking Lot.
  • Theft in the Central Parking Garage.

Feb. 9:

  • Disorderly conduct in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
  • Traffic accident: hit and run in the UAA/APU Consortium Library North East Lot.
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.

