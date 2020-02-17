UPD Report: Feb. 3–10

Calls for service: 319
Feb. 3:
- Traffic accident: non-injury on Providence Drive.
Feb. 4:
- Sex offense: statutory rape, theft and theft: fraudulent use of an access device.
- Traffic accident: hit and run in the West Campus Central Lot.
Feb. 5:
- Traffic accident: non-injury in the West Lot.
- Suicide threat: location withheld.
- Student conduct: conduct issue, MICS IV – marijuana possession in East Hall.
Feb. 6:
- Vehicle impound: abandoned vehicle in the University Lake Building/University Lake Annex Parking Lot.
- Theft in the Central Parking Garage.
Feb. 9:
- Disorderly conduct in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
- Traffic accident: hit and run in the UAA/APU Consortium Library North East Lot.
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.