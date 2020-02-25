UPD Report: Feb. 10–17

By
Jason Herr
-

Total calls for service: 335

Feb. 4:

  • Traffic accident: hit and run in the Alder Lot.

Feb. 10:

  • Mental health check in the Student Union.
  • Suspicious person in Rasmuson Hall.
  • Medical assist: illness in the Allied Health Sciences Building.
  • Warrant and theft in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.

Feb. 11:

  • Information report in Spine one.

Feb. 12:

  • Public intoxication on Sharon Gagon Lane.
  • Theft: theft of lost or mislaid property and property report: found property in the Health Sciences Building.

Feb. 13:

  • Liquor Law Violation: consuming/possession by a person under 21, and student conduct: conduct issue in North Hall.
  • Theft in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
  • Trespass violation in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
- Advertisement -

Feb. 14:

  • Two counts of marijuana regulation: public consumption prohibited.
  • Theft in the Auto/Diesel Technology Building.
  • Theft: theft by deception in the Administration Building.
  • Theft off-campus.

All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here