UPD Report: Feb. 10–17

Total calls for service: 335
Feb. 4:
- Traffic accident: hit and run in the Alder Lot.
Feb. 10:
- Mental health check in the Student Union.
- Suspicious person in Rasmuson Hall.
- Medical assist: illness in the Allied Health Sciences Building.
- Warrant and theft in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
Feb. 11:
- Information report in Spine one.
Feb. 12:
- Public intoxication on Sharon Gagon Lane.
- Theft: theft of lost or mislaid property and property report: found property in the Health Sciences Building.
Feb. 13:
- Liquor Law Violation: consuming/possession by a person under 21, and student conduct: conduct issue in North Hall.
- Theft in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
- Trespass violation in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
Feb. 14:
- Two counts of marijuana regulation: public consumption prohibited.
- Theft in the Auto/Diesel Technology Building.
- Theft: theft by deception in the Administration Building.
- Theft off-campus.
