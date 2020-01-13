UPD Report: Dec. 16, 2019 – Jan. 6, 2020

Total calls for service: 683

 

2019:

Dec. 16:

  • Trespass in the Fine Arts Building.

Dec. 17:

  • Theft in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.

Dec. 18:

  • Criminal Mischief in the Alder Parking Lot.

Dec. 19:

  • Theft in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
Dec. 24:

  • Trespass in the Eugene Short Hall.

Dec. 27:

  • Traffic accident with no injuries on Providence Drive and Alumni Drive. 

Dec. 31:

  • Suspicious person at the Social Sciences Building.

 

2020:

Jan. 1:

  • Theft in the East Lot.

Jan. 2:

  • Disorderly conduct in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.

Jan. 5:

  • Warrant arrest and trespass in the Social Sciences Building.

Jan. 6:

  • Obstruction of public administration — Violating conditions of release (felon) off-campus at Tudor and Wright.

 

All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.

