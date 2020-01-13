UPD Report: Dec. 16, 2019 – Jan. 6, 2020

Total calls for service: 683
2019:
Dec. 16:
- Trespass in the Fine Arts Building.
Dec. 17:
- Theft in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
Dec. 18:
- Criminal Mischief in the Alder Parking Lot.
Dec. 19:
- Theft in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
Dec. 24:
- Trespass in the Eugene Short Hall.
Dec. 27:
- Traffic accident with no injuries on Providence Drive and Alumni Drive.
Dec. 31:
- Suspicious person at the Social Sciences Building.
2020:
Jan. 1:
- Theft in the East Lot.
Jan. 2:
- Disorderly conduct in the UAA/APU Consortium Library.
Jan. 5:
- Warrant arrest and trespass in the Social Sciences Building.
Jan. 6:
- Obstruction of public administration — Violating conditions of release (felon) off-campus at Tudor and Wright.
All information is provided by the University of Alaska Anchorage Police Department.