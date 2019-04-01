UPD Chief’s Corner: March Edition

Welcome to the March edition of Chief’s Corner.

First, I would like to welcome you all back from spring break. I am pleased to report vehicle accidents for the winter months at the university are down almost 40 percent from last year. I am also pleased to report that the UAA Safe App continues to gain traction, and the usage of the virtual walk rose another 10 percent this month. Our Student Safety patrol has been hard at work patrolling the library and core buildings resulting in a reduction in police-related calls. This frees officers to interact further with our community. Thanks, Seawolves, for your continued support.

Upcoming UPD Events

UPD will be participating in a screening of “Chasing the Dragon” followed by a panel discussion with our partners in the Anchorage community afterward. This event will take place in the Student Union Den on April 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. UPD is also offering Rape Aggression Defense training on April 6 and 7 in the Dance Studio located at the Wells Fargo Sports Complex. Register at [email protected]. For questions, contact Officer Smock at [email protected] or (907) 786-1120. This class is free to UAA students.

Safety Tips

As the snow melts and the trees regain their leaves, Alaska wildlife will be out in abundance. Moose will be feeding on fresh leaves; bears will awake from their long winter nap. The gulls will return to campus and once again chase students, staff and faculty in the parking lots and the Quad as they guard their nests. However tempting it is to get close to these creatures, always remember they are still wild animals. If a University Police Officer is present in a wildlife situation, follow his or her orders. It is for your safety.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected]

We will see you around campus!

Interim Chief Beckner