UAA’s Guitar Studio recital to perform a night of classical guitar music

UAA students and community members are invited to attend a free event to delight their senses with classical guitar music from different eras and countries.

The UAA Department of Music is hosting its semesterly Guitar Studio recital on Nov. 22 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The recital is in the Recital Hall of the Fine Arts Building.

The recital program features songs from Spain, South America and other parts of the world. It also includes different time periods, such as Baroque and Renaissance.

The guitar recital provides an opportunity for individuals enrolled in private lessons at UAA to present their work. Alumni, high school students, community members and many current UAA music majors are featured in the event.

“Throughout the semester, [private lesson students] work on a variety of different pieces [either for] technical purposes or interpretational reasons,” Armin Abdihodzic said. “In conversations with students, I might propose that it would be nice to work on some Spanish pieces and sometimes I just give them helpful pieces.”

Abdihodzic is an assistant professor in guitar and manages many of the music ensembles at UAA. He is also the instructor for the private guitar lessons at the Guitar Studio.

Abdihodzic began the Guitar Studio recital two years ago not only to be entertaining for viewers but educational for the performers. He says the students are able to practice stage presence, become accustomed to crowds and seniors can practice for upcoming performances. He collaborates with students on song choice, recommending songs based on educational value and style.

“I’m playing a variety of pieces since I’m getting ready for my senior recital,” Nicole Niemann said. “[Seniors] are required for our recital to have baroque, classical, romantic and contemporary pieces.”

Niemann is a senior music education major at UAA and is performing in the Guitar Studio recital on Friday. She is taking advantage of this opportunity to practice the pieces she has been preparing for her upcoming senior recital, a required component of her music education concentration.

Alexander Salov, an adjunct professor of Japanese, has been teaching at UAA since 2005. He plans to perform three pieces in the recital. Salov has played guitar on and off for the past several years and has performed in the Guitar Studio recital multiple times.

“I’m grateful that we have such a great program at UAA,” Salov said.

The Guitar Studio recital takes place on Nov. 22 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Fine Arts Building. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the music department’s Facebook page.