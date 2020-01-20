UAA’s Clay Body Club aims to inspire students with annual art exhibit

The UAA Clay Body Club’s annual Ceramic Invitational offers a free experience for anyone from art connoisseurs to the average Joe. The Hugh McPeck Gallery will house ceramic pieces created by club members from Jan. 21-Feb. 5.

The student-run club aims to further the educational growth of students to help them gain organizational and leadership skills through managing events, according to the club’s description on UAA’s website.

Steve Godfrey, a professor of ceramics, co-curator for the Kimura and Arc Galleries and adviser for the club, has taught at UAA since 1999. He emphasizes that the work displayed in the Ceramic Invitational is entirely created by students.

“All the work in the exhibition is made by UAA students and it’s work that’s a result of the class they are taking,” Godfrey said.

A variety of artwork is displayed at the exhibition, ranging from hand-built sculptural pieces to wheel-thrown. Work from students from all different levels, abilities and majors, will be on display.

“Hopefully [the show] will encourage more students to take a ceramics course because we are really lucky to have Steve [Godfrey] and Alanna [DeRocchi],” Maxine Fekete, vice president of the Clay Body Club and art major, said.

Alanna DeRocchi is a term assistant professor of ceramics and a studio technician at UAA.

Aileen Page, an art major and president of the Clay Body Club, hopes the exhibition will draw in and inspire non-ceramics students to try out the craft.

“Hopefully, someone will come, see the work and be inspired or gain interest in learning how to do it themselves,” Page said. “It’s looking like a really good show and well worth it to see.”

Any student enrolled in a ceramics class can join the Clay Body Club and meet with them once a month. Interested students can reach out to their ceramics professors.

The Hugh McPeck Gallery, located on the second floor of the Student Union, will host an opening reception for the exhibition on Jan. 21 from 5-7 p.m. Viewing hours for the gallery are Monday-Thursday from 1-5 p.m.

For more information on the Clay Body Club and the upcoming art exhibit, visit UAA Clay Body on Facebook.