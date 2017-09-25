UAA’s athletic teams volunteer to rebuild The Dome

The re-opening of the world’s largest air-supported sports venue, The Dome, was recently announced for November. The announcement was eagerly awaited by many members and regular users of The Dome as the next winter season approaches, including UAA’s track and field and cross-country teams.

On Sept. 1, it was announced that Anchorage’s 200,000 square-foot indoor sports venue was saved due to the efforts of Jonathan Rubini. Rubini, Anchorage developer, chairman and CEO of JL Properties, stepped in to settle claims of bondholders and provide financial assistance for the necessary repairs.

“Until we lost The Dome, we probably didn’t appreciate how important it was for the local community,” Rubini said.

The Dome’s 400-meter and six-lane indoor track provides the teams with excellent training conditions. UAA’s associate track and field Head Coach Ryan McWilliams knows The Dome’s importance to his program.

“From my stand point, I know it is safe to say that we utilize The Dome to its full capacity and it is instrumental to our success as a program. I like to think that we are instrumental to The Dome’s success as well,” McWilliams said.

Elena Cano, heptathlete and justice major, said that when volunteering to help rebuild The Dome became an option, the team was eager to help.

“Speaking for my team, I think it’s safe to say that we can’t wait to get back into The Dome. When The Dome collapsed earlier this year, we all thought it’d be back up in no time. After days turned into weeks and weeks into months, we realized what a strain it had on us and our workouts,” Cano said.

Dean Cagle, project manager of Davis Construction and Engineers, ensured that even though the rebuilding process is challenging, The Dome will provide the same opportunities to the community ones it’s set up again.

“The Dome will largely remain the same in structure,” Cagle said. “There is a lot of challenges, and it’s going to be a long process. This isn’t a normal project.”

Cano, her teammates and coaches spent eight hours at The Dome on Sept. 15. Many of them returned on the weekend. They helped lifting and spreading The Dome’s massive fabric out, so its tears could be stitched together by metal plates and screws.

“We got a lot done which included almost sealing the entire dome together by hand. We all had to work together especially because the fabric was so heavy. It was important that we were all in sync when doing something,” Cano said.

UAA’s ski team, which also utilizes The Dome from time to time, joined the rebuilding efforts of The Dome and was supported by the men’s basketball team.

“Many of the other sports have volunteered time and man power to help,” McWilliams said.

The loss of their facility was a hard hit for UAA’s track and field program, but the athletic department supported them in adjusting to the situation by making accommodations in the Alaska Airlines Center and volunteering during the rebuilding efforts.

Despite the circumstances, the men’s indoor track and field team was able to win the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title, and both teams captured the outdoor crowns in 2017. They look forward to another season in The Dome.