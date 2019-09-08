UAA | University Art Analysis – Multimedia artworks by Sheila Wyne to be dedicated this week

UAA’s Engineering and Industry Building has new art already making a buzz before its dedication.

“Ingenerare” is a wall-mounted, found object artwork located on the second floor of the EIB next to the ExPRESS cafe. The definition of ingenerare, according to the plaque by the artwork, is “to cause, create and produce.”

“Ingenerare” is layered to the point of surpassing its frame when viewed from the side. The artwork is composed of street signs, engineering tools such as protractors and valves, reflective tape and countless other reclaimed objects. “Ingenerare” is substantially tall and visible from neighboring floors of the EIB.

“[‘Ingenerare’ is] the best game of I Spy in town,” local artist Bryce Fredrick said in the caption of an Instagram post.

Sheila Wyne, the artist of “Ingenerare” and “Networks,” a mosaic on the first floor of the EIB installed simultaneously, is familiar with the mixed media approach to art. She intentionally created “Ingenerare” with various layers and hidden objects to hold the interest of college students.

“[In public artwork], it’s really important there is a lot of levels to it so you don’t get it all in one pass,” Wyne said in an interview with Charles Wohlforth of Alaska Public Media. “The art continues to grow and evolve as the viewer grows and evolves. This is particularly important in school sites because those human beings are changing radically, getting new impressions constantly.”

Wyne has previously created sets for puppet operas, urban art in natural environments and a vast amount of public artworks. Her public artwork locations vary from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the Alaska Psychiatric Institute. The majority of Wyne’s artwork has been constructed for educational settings.

“The first piece of public art I did at a high school automatically got [toilet papered], which I thought was great,” Wyne said in the interview with Wohlforth. “They took ownership right away.”

Wyne began her artistic odyssey in Alaska as a lab assistant for the UAA ceramics studio. She has received nearly 20 awards for her artworks since moving to Anchorage from Illinois.

Wyne has also been featured in over 20 art shows, many of them solo. While her art has been displayed in both England and Washington D.C., Wyne makes an effort to remain within Alaska for the majority of her artworks.

Wyne’s about page described how the Alaskan wilderness continues to influence her artwork. She likened the cycle of day and night in Alaska to the renaissance concept of chiaroscuro.

“Ingenerare” and “Networks” were commissioned as a result of 1% for Art in Anchorage. This program allocates a percentage of the construction budget of public buildings for public artworks.

Wyne’s artworks “Ingenerare” and “Networks” will be dedicated in a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sept. 11. The ceremony will take place on the second floor of the Engineering and Industry Building, where light refreshments will be served. Wyne will give a public statement about the new artworks at the dedication. There will be free parking in the South Parking Lot for all attendees.

Have you seen art at UAA you want to know more about? Contact Robert Gant at [email protected]