UAA students can enjoy spring break with activities on and off campus

There may still be snow on the ground in Anchorage, but that doesn’t mean that UAA students cannot enjoy spring. There is plenty to do on and off-campus during the Spring Break week of March 9-13.

On-Campus, Pre-Spring Break

2020 Mongolian Lunar Year Festival

What: The Mongolian Student Society invites students to celebrate the Mongolian Lunar Year Festival with free homemade dumplings and other traditional food, while learning about Mongolia.

When: March 6 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: UAA Multicultural Center (Rasmuson Hall, Room 106)

Cost: Free to all UAA students and faculty.

Student Recitals

What: UAA music majors will showcase their talents in a performance of a variety of music, from opera to jazz.

When: March 6 from 3-5 p.m.

Where: UAA Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building, 3640 Alumni Drive)

Cost: Free to all UAA students and faculty. Seating is based on a first come, first-serve basis.

Off-Campus, Pre-Spring Break

UAA Day at Alyeska

What: The first-ever UAA Day at Alyeska Resort will feature a variety of activities, such as a Spirit costume contest and discounts for students who have a WolfCard. Please RSVP before the event.

When: March 4 from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: Alyeska Resort (1000 Arlberg Ave.)

Cost: $45 lift tickets for students with a valid WolfCard presented at the tram ticket office. Admission is limited to one ticket per WolfCard. In addition, there is a $109 room rate for March 3-4 for UAA students, faculty, staff and alumni with a valid student ID.

Spring Break, Off-Campus

Cosmic Colors in the Thomas Planetarium

What: Learn how scientists use the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph installed on the Hubble Space Telescope to decipher clues left in light from distant objects to study the universe.

When: March 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Anchorage Museum (625 C St.)

Cost: $6 plus museum admission ($10 for students with ID)

Skinny Raven Pub Run

What: Every Tuesday, Skinny Raven hosts a 5K, open course social run starting at Skinny Raven and ends at a pub, the location of which is determined the day of. Registration is required only once at register.chronotrack.com.

When: March 11 at 6 p.m. and every Tuesday after until March 31

Where: Skinny Raven Sports (800 H St.)

Cost: Free

Spenard Food Truck Carnival

What: Enjoy a gathering of Anchorage food trucks, featuring a variety of local cuisines.

When: March 12 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., every Thursday until Aug. 13.

Where: Chilkoot Charlie’s parking lot (2435 Spenard Road)

Cost: Entrance is free and food prices vary