UAA runners and jumpers break records in California

The Seawolves track and field team spent the weekend of April 18-20 in California competing in several different meets. They first competed and broke records at the Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa Pacific University and then moved to the Beach Invitational hosted by Long Beach State on Saturday.

At Bryan Clay, four school records were broken and many personal-bests were made.

Junior Vanessa Aniteye explained that everyone came out ready to compete their best for this weekend.

“We had strong relays and individual performances because everyone was just ready to compete and hit some good marks before GNAC and last chance,” Aniteye said.

Senior Danielle McCormick finished the 800 meter in 2:05.00, lowering her own previous UAA school record.

Senior and previous UAA volleyball star Chrisalyn Johnson also broke her own school record in the long jump by jumping 19-5.25 feet.

In the 5,000-meter, senior Caroline Kurgat lowered her previous school record to finish the race in 15 minutes and 40 seconds.

For a new school record, sophomore decathlete David Sramek was the first ever Seawolf to leap over 15 feet in the pole vault, setting the school record to 15-1.

In addition to the school records, many athletes set personal-bests, including junior Elena Cano, who ran a 14.77 in 100-meter hurdles. Aniteye completed the 200-meter dash in 24.84 seconds. Junior Oshane Hylton finished his best-ever 200m in 21.93 seconds. Freshman Drew Johnson ran the 1,500m in 3:52.46. And, the last of the personal-bests set, sophomore Ruth Cvancara ran the 800-meter in 2:10.27.

“Both Dani [McCormick] and I are ranked to make it to nationals with the times we got this weekend. The pool of competition at both Azusa and Long Beach provided awesome opportunities to have great races,” Cvancara said.

Cvancara also explained that they both hope to keep lowering their times as the season progresses.

In addition to the success seen at the Bryan Clay Invitational, the Seawolves also excelled at the Long Beach State meet.

The women took over the 400-meter. Aniteye (54.99) finished sixth, followed by Tylantiss Atlas (56.76) at 25th, McCormick (56.93) at 27th and Marie Ries (57.28) at 33rd out of the total 90 runners in the event.

“We had strong performances in the women’s 400 with a great season opener from Ty [Atlas] and a new personal best for Marie [Ries] in the 400. 800’s were also very strong. Dani [McCormick] with another school record and Ruth Pr’ed in the 800,” Aniteye explained.

She credits a lot of their success this season to having a solid coaching staff and new additions to allow adequate time and attention to each athlete, in contrast to previous years.

Cano also tied her personal best in the 100-meter hurdles set the previous day, finishing in 14.77 seconds.

The men’s team also brought out their sprint relay, composed of Sramek, Hylton, Chris Brake and Enrique Campbell to make up the 4×100. They finished ninth with a time of 41.90.

“I’m pretty happy with how we did as a team. That makes me really excited for GNAC because I’m certain we have a team that’s going to compete strong,” Aniteye said.

After two successful meets, the Seawolves will have a break before they return to the Ken Shannon Invite in Seattle on May 3.