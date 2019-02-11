UAA physical education students take Know Your Numbers to Valdez

Know Your Numbers is an annual program put on by UAA’s Health, Physical Education and Recreation Department that occurs between October and December. The program allows anyone to sign up, including students, employees and the public, to assess their health and fitness levels.

When administered at UAA, the testing is broken down into two days. Day one is exercise testing while day two is exercise prescription.

Day one occurs in the UAA Human Performance Lab, encompassing a variety of tests. This can include the BOD POD test, push-up test, sit and reach test, partial functional movement screening, metabolic rate test and/or VO2 sub max test.

One week later, participants were to return to meet with the student fitness professional to discuss a personalized fitness plan.

Following similar protocols, physical education students and staff from UAA traveled to Valdez over the weekend of Feb. 1-3 to do a fitness assessment for the community.

UAA Employee Wellness Program and Student Practicum Coordinator for HPER, Kyra McKay, was the main coordinator for the Valdez trip.

“[The Director of the Fitness Center for the Prince William Sound College] contacted me about bringing the Know Your Numbers program to Valdez for the Healthier Valdez Program. I planned the trip and the logistics and helped put together the team to go,” McKay said.

Due to the location, the program had to be altered. Senior and current intern for the Human Performance lab, Yvonne Jeschke, worked to make the event successful despite the location change.

“We had to modify our program because of the shorter time frame and less equipment. Our group set up stations to collect research data, assess blood pressure, body composition, functional movement and work on goal setting,” Jeschke said. “I rated the community members on basic functional movements and gave them advice for proper technique and exercise modifications.”

Despite the alteration, Jeschke said the event was a huge success, with over 100 people in attendance. She explained that the Valdez residents were excited to have such an opportunity and were thrilled to learn more about exercise and health.

Alongside Jeschke was Junland Navarro, who worked as an advisor for UAA’s Know Your Numbers this year.

“I was involved in planning the assessments, equipment prep and inventory, site planning and I was with Yvonne [Jeschke] for the FMS section of the KYN-Valdez,” Navarro said. “It was a bit of a challenge trying to do an assessment for 100 plus in [that] short amount of time. But with the help of PWSC staff, volunteers, students and the Valdez community, I believe the Healthier Valdez Kickoff was a success.”

McKay agreed that the event was a complete success.

“The trip did turn out as we expected and really think we were able to help people take that first step into living healthier lifestyles and to continue this year-long program for the Valdez community,” McKay said.

Jeschke explained she hopes the fitness assessment becomes a recurrent event.

“It was great being part of such an event from the very beginning to the implementation and I hope we will establish a long-term connection with Valdez and their community,” Jeschke said.

To learn more about Know Your Numbers visit the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Department on www.uaa.alaska.edu.