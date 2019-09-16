UAA job fairs offer numerous opportunities for students

The On-Campus Job Fair took place on Sept. 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. next to the Student Union, and featured many employment opportunities for UAA students.

Booths lined the upper hallway of the SU, filled with featured employers such as Student Life and Leadership, the Student Union and various paid internships. Many students arrived at the fair early, some with unsure expectations and others who were open to all the different opportunities the event had to offer.

Trinity Kingsford, a mechanical engineering major, came to the On-Campus Job Fair not knowing what to expect.

“I’m not really looking for any specific type of job. I went just to see what would happen and I see that it looks pretty good. There are a lot of booths and it’s organized,” Kingsford said.

The fair was an opportunity for on-campus organizations to get the word out about their available opportunities. Booth operators came prepared with a lot of information and freebies, such as candy or tote bags, to give to attending students.

There are a wide variety of students who work on campus, not just those who live nearby, according to Eva Ulukivaiola, a graduate assistant who works for Student Life and Leadership.

“We have a good range of students who commute, even from as far as the valley, who work on campus here at UAA. Students who work for Student Life and Leadership especially are very dedicated and will drive in from the valley and even Kenai,” Ulukivaiola said.

There are many benefits to working on campus, according to the UAA Career Page, including:

Developing transferable skills employers want

Enjoying flexible hours

Gaining experience to build your resume

Making money to cover college expenses

Expanding your network and meeting new people

Connecting with campus resources and getting involved

Making a difference on campus

Linking learning experiences with the classroom

If students were too busy to attend the Sept. 12 job fair, there are other ways to explore potential employment opportunities. Students can join Handshake, a career and networking platform that features over 120,000 employers, online. Once they have signed up, students will receive notifications about opportunities that fit their specific criteria.

However, the On-Campus Job Fair isn’t the only in-person opportunity for students to get information about campus involvement. There are multiple other job fairs offered throughout the semester.

The next event is the Anchorage Alaska College and Career Fair. The fair will take place on Oct. 13 from 1-4 p.m. and Oct. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon. Both events will be held at The Alaska Airlines Center. There are 3,000 students and 100 employers and colleges projected to attend, according to the UAA event page. The event is free and open to the public. More information is available on the UAA event calendar page.