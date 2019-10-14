UAA hockey down 0-2 after opening weekend

The UAA hockey team opened their 2019-2020 season in Orono, Maine over the weekend with two back-to-back games against the University of Maine. The Seawolves lost both games, 7-1 and 2-1, respectively.

During their first game on Oct. 11, the Seawolves started off by scoring early in the first period, with freshman Alex Frye scoring his first career goal. However, during the same period, the Black Bears scored two goals, already taking a lead over UAA. They continued to score throughout the game, extending their lead.

Frye scored the only goal of the night with assistance from sophomore forward Tanner Schachle and senior defenseman David Trinkberger.

Maine continued to lead over the Seawolves by scoring three more points in the second period and two in the third period.

Despite Maine’s plethora of scoring, however, sophomore goaltender Kristian Stead was still able to make 31 saves for the night.

Head coach Matt Curley was slightly disappointed with the results of the game, but chose to focus on the positive outcomes.

“Despite getting down early, I thought we respond well and pulled with a goal. Some defensive mishaps and penalties got us into trouble in the second period and it got away from us, but I thought some guys played well and showed signs of what we are capable of. It will serve as a good learning experience heading into tomorrow night,” Curley said.

- Advertisement -

After their 7-1 loss, the Seawolves returned to the ice on Oct. 12 in hopes of redemption over Maine. However, the game resulted in a second loss, but with less of a point difference.

Again, the Seawolves were able to score one goal for the night. Senior defenseman Tomi Heikkavirta scored the lone goal during a power-play in the second period.

The goal tied up the score temporarily, as the Black Bears scored their first and only goal of regular game-play in the second period.

As the Seawolves and Black Bears moved into the third period, neither team scored any more points, sending the game into overtime. However, Maine deflected a shot off a UAA defender, sending the puck into the goal, ending the game.

In the Oct. 12 game, Stead took a break from his goaltending responsibilities, sending junior Kris Carlson into the net for the night. Carlson managed 26 saves.

“Tonight was a great response after a tough loss last night. I was proud of the effort put forth by our guys and felt we took a big step tonight. These are experiences we need to have to continue our growth as a team and will serve us well as we move into league play,” Curley said.

The Seawolves will return to Anchorage for a down weekend before their next competition in the Governor’s Cup, hosting UAF at the Seawolf Sports Complex on Oct. 25 and 26.