UAA Greek life is a great life

When one thinks about Greek Life, images of popular movies often come to mind with frat boys and cliques of mean girls. That is not always the case, however, especially at UAA.

Keon O’Brien, the alumni relations officer at Delta Chi, which is a fraternity at UAA, explains how freshmen can benefit from Greek Life.

“Greek Life is a great place for incoming freshmen at UAA to find a community and support group. College is stressful, and knowing you have a group of friends who are there for you helps ease the transition,” O’Brien said.

There are several fraternities and sororities at UAA.

Fraternities:

Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity

Delta Chi Fraternity

Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity

Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity

Sororities:

Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority

Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority

The process of joining Greek Life is easy, according to O’Brien.

“To get started in Greek Life, all you need to do is reach out. There’s several ways to reach out, in person at tables or events, via email or social media or at the Student Club and Greek Life office in the Student Union, where they can get you in touch with the chapters,” O’Brien said.

Each fraternity and sorority has its own purpose and values. They each concentrate on specific ways that its members come together and help the community.

Sigma Sigma Sigma has a purpose that empowers young women.

“To establish among its members a perpetual bond of friendship, to develop in them strong womanly character and to impress upon them high standards of conduct,” as stated by their purpose on their website.

Philanthropy is a part of all Greek Life. Sigma Sigma Sigma volunteer several times a year at Broken Sparrow Children’s Home. They also engage with the children in seasonal activities like pumpkin carving and Easter egg hunts.

Tau Kappa Epsilon volunteers at St. Jude Hospital. Their upcoming event, “Toss For a Cause,” is a St. Jude charity event that features the game cornhole. All of the proceeds will go directly to St. Jude Hospital.

Fraternities and sororities have lasting benefits even after college, according to O’Brien, as he refers to Delta Chi and Greek Life in general.

“It’s called the brotherhood of a lifetime for a reason, being a brother of Delta Chi goes beyond college, and the connections you make last forever,” O’Brien said.

More detailed information about the benefits of joining Greek Life be found on the UAA Fraternity and Sorority Life or UAA About Greek Life page.