UAA deans finish first recommendations in expedited academic program review

Due to budget cuts to the UA system, UAA underwent an expedited program review to determine which degree programs will be reduced, discontinued, revised or continued. The expedited program review began the week of Feb. 24, when the deans of each UAA college made recommendations regarding each major within the college, and will span over the course of several months. Departments were asked to submit a template with data and information for the deans to base their decisions on, according to the vice provost for student success, Claudia Lampman.

Each program will be reviewed and given one of six recommendations:

Enhancement – The program will be given additional staff or faculty and additional resources.

Continuation – The program will continue without any changes.

Revision – Changes may be made to the program, but it will continue.

Continued Review – Specific issues identified during review will be resolved, and then the program will be reviewed again.

Suspension – New students will no longer be accepted into the program.

Deletion – Students who are currently enrolled in the program will be assisted in completing their major or certificate within a designated time period, and then the program will be discontinued.

The UAA provosts will make recommendations to the chancellor starting the week of March 9. Decisions and recommendations will then move to the chancellor, then to the UA System Academic Council and finally the Board of Regents, or BOR, Academic and Student Affairs committee. The week of June 5, the BOR will announce the final programs reductions, discontinuations and admission suspensions, according to the Expedited Program Review Status article on the UAA website.

The expedited review serves as a comprehensive assessment of both quantitative and qualitative data for the academic programs during the 2019-20 academic year. Last October, the BOR stated that each UA campus would need to conduct an expedited program review. UAA academic program reviews are usually evaluated over a seven-year cycle, according to UAA website’s AY20 Expedited Academic Program Review article. However, in light of the budget cuts, programs and services needed to be consolidated quicker to meet the 2021 fiscal year needs, according to UAA website’s AY20 Expedited Academic Program Review article.

“I want to point out that we will be able to assure students, family [and] the public that the majority of our programs, at UAA, are solid and sustainable and will continue,” UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen said.

The dean of each college’s recommendations are as follows:

Accounting (AAS) – Continued Review

Accounting (BBA) – Enhancement

Air Traffic Control (AAS) – Continued Review

Alutiiq Language (OEC) – Continuation

Anthropology (BA-BS) – Continuation

Anthropology (MA) – Deletion

Applied Geological Sciences (MS) – Continued Review

Applied Technologies Leadership (BS) – Continued Review

Architectural and Engineering Tech (AAS) – Continued Review

Art (BA) – Continuation

Art (BFA) – Revision

Automotive Tech (UC-AAS) – Continuation

Aviation Administration (AAS) – Suspension

Aviation Maint Tech (UC-AAS) – Continuation

Aviation Tech (BS) – Continuation

Biological Sciences (BA-BS) – Continuation

Biological Sciences (MS) – Revision

Business Comp Info Systems (AAS) – Continued Review

Chemistry (BS) – Continuation

Children’s Mental Health (GC) – Revision

Civic Engagement (UC) – Suspension

Civil Engineering (BS) – Continuation

Civil Engineering (MS) – Continuation

Clinical Psychology (MS) – Deletion

Clinical-Community Psychology (PhD) – Continuation

Comp Net Tech, Comp Syst Tech (AAS), Cisco Net Assoc (OEC) – Continued Review

Comp Science (BA-BS) – Continuation

Comp Systems Engineering (BS) – Continuation

Construction Mgmt (AAS-BS) – Continuation

Corrections (OEC-UC) – Revision

Creative Writing and Literary Arts (MFA) – Deletion

Culinary Arts (AAS) – Continued Review

Dental Assisting (UC-AAS) – Continuation

Dental Hygiene (BS) –Continuation

Diesel Power Technology (UC-AAS) – Continued Review

Dietetics (BS) – Continuation

Dietetics and Nutrition (GC-MS) – Continuation

Early Childhood Development (AAS) – Continued Review

Early Childhood Special Education (MED) – Deletion

Economics (BA) – Continuation

Economics (BBA) – Continuation

Ed Leadership (GC-MED) – Continued Review

Electrical Engineering (BS) – Continuation

English (BA) – Continued Review

English (MA) – Deletion

Environment and Society (BS) – Deletion

Finance (BBA) – Continuation

Fire and Emergency Svcs Tech (AAS) – Enhancement

General Business (AAS) – Continued Review

General Management (MBA) – Revision

General Program (AA) – Continuation

Geological Sciences (BS) – Continuation

Geomatics (AAS-BS) – Revision

Global Logistics and Supply Chain Mgmt (BBA) – Continued Review

Global Supply Chain Mgmt (MS) – Continued Review

Health Sciences (BS) – Enhancement

History (BA) – Continuation

Hospitality Administration (BA) – Suspension

Human Services (AAS-BHS) – Continuation

Human Services (Children’s Behavioral Health OEC, Conflict Resolution OEC) – Continued Review

Indust Process Instr, Process Tech (AAS), Petro Tech (UC) – Continuation

International Studies (BA) – Continuation

Journalism and Public Comm (BA) – Revision

Justice (BA) – Continuation

Language Education (GC) – Continued Review

Languages (BA) – Revision

Legal Studies (AAS-BA-PBCT) – Continuation

Legal Studies (Legal Nurse Consultant Paralegal UC) – Deletion

Logistics and Supply Chain Ops (AAS) – Suspension

Logistics and Supply Chain Ops (OEC) – Suspension

Logistics and Supply Chain Ops (UC) – Suspension

Management (BBA) – Continuation

Management Information Systems (BBA) – Suspension

Marketing (BBA) – Continuation

Mathematics (BA-BS) – Continuation

Mechanical Engineering (BS-MS) – Continuation

Medical Lab Science (AAS-BS) & Phlebotomist (OEC) – Continuation

Medical Office Coding (OEC) & Medical Assisting (AAS) – Continuation

Millwright (OEC) – Continued Review

Music (BA) – Continued Review

Music (BM) – Continued Review

Natural Sciences (BS) – Continued Review

Nursing (AAS-BS) – Enhancement

Nursing (DNP) – Continued Review

Nursing (GC-MS) – Continued Review

Occupational Safety and Health (AAS-BS) – Continuation

Office Foundations and Support (OEC) – Suspension

Outdoor Leadership (AAS) – Continuation

Paramedical Technology (AAS) – Continuation

Pharmacy Technology (OEC) Enhancement

Philosophy (BA) – Continued Review

Physical Education (BS) – Continuation

Physical Therapist Assistant (AAS) – Continuation

Political Science (BA) – Continued Review

Professional Piloting (AAS) – Continued Review

Project Management (MS) – Continued Review

Psychology (BA-BS) – Continuation

Public Administration (MPA) – Revision

Public Health Practice (MPH) – Continued Review

Radiologic Tech (Diagnostic Med Sonography AAS) – Revision

Radiologic Tech (Limited Radiography OEC) – Suspension

Radiologic Tech (Radiologic Tech AAS) – Continuation

Refrigeration and Heating (OEC-UC-AAS) – Continued Review

Social Work (BSW) – Continuation

Social Work (MSW) – Enhancement

Sociology (BA-BS) – Deletion

Special Education (GC-MED) – Continued Review

Speech-Language Pathology (PBCT) – Continuation

Surgical Technology (AAS) – Continuation

Teaching and Learning (MED) – Continued Review

Technology (AAS) – Revision

Theatre (BA) – Deletion

Veterinary Assisting (OEC) – Continuation

Welding and Nondestructive Testing (AAS) – Suspension

Welding and Nondestructive Testing (OEC-UC) – Continued Review

Students who may be affected by the program changes are advised to contact their academic advisers. Students can identify their academic advisor on UAA’s website or call the hotline: 907-786-1000. USUAA will be holding meetings through March in the Student Union outside of Room 201 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will provide coffee, hot chocolate and tea in addition to answering questions regarding the expedited program review.

“We want you to know that we are committed as an institution and obligated as an institution to support students who are [affected by the expedited program review] and help them try to complete their degree,” Lampman said.

Students, faculty and staff can attend listening sessions between March 9-18. These formal listening sessions will allow feedback from the UAA community to reach Chancellor Sandeen before her program recommendations are made, according to Sandeen’s Feb. 25 expedited program review deans’ recommendations email. For information on when and where the session will take place visit UAA website’s AY20 Expedited Academic Program Review article. The deans of each UAA college will reach out about when and where listening sessions will take place. For exploratory students, academic affairs will be in contact, according to Sandeen.

“[The listening sessions are an] opportunity for students to ask questions and get whatever answers we can give at that point in the process,” Sandeen said. “I want students to know that we have very caring people here, who are putting their concerns at the center and that’s a hallmark of UAA. It always has been, and it will continue to be as we go through this.”

The expedited program review is intended to be a singular event, and in future years, UAA will undergo its traditional program review, according to Sandeen. For more information and updates on the expedited program review process, visit UAA website’s Expedited Program Review Status article or the AY20 Expedited Academic Program Review article.