UAA deans finish first recommendations in expedited academic program review

Due to budget cuts to the UA system, UAA underwent an expedited program review to determine which degree programs will be reduced, discontinued, revised or continued. The expedited program review began the week of Feb. 24, when the deans of each UAA college made recommendations regarding each major within the college, and will span over the course of several months. Departments were asked to submit a template with data and information for the deans to base their decisions on, according to the vice provost for student success, Claudia Lampman.
Each program will be reviewed and given one of six recommendations:
Enhancement – The program will be given additional staff or faculty and additional resources.
Continuation – The program will continue without any changes.
Revision – Changes may be made to the program, but it will continue.
Continued Review – Specific issues identified during review will be resolved, and then the program will be reviewed again.
Suspension – New students will no longer be accepted into the program.
Deletion – Students who are currently enrolled in the program will be assisted in completing their major or certificate within a designated time period, and then the program will be discontinued.
The UAA provosts will make recommendations to the chancellor starting the week of March 9. Decisions and recommendations will then move to the chancellor, then to the UA System Academic Council and finally the Board of Regents, or BOR, Academic and Student Affairs committee. The week of June 5, the BOR will announce the final programs reductions, discontinuations and admission suspensions, according to the Expedited Program Review Status article on the UAA website.
The expedited review serves as a comprehensive assessment of both quantitative and qualitative data for the academic programs during the 2019-20 academic year. Last October, the BOR stated that each UA campus would need to conduct an expedited program review. UAA academic program reviews are usually evaluated over a seven-year cycle, according to UAA website’s AY20 Expedited Academic Program Review article. However, in light of the budget cuts, programs and services needed to be consolidated quicker to meet the 2021 fiscal year needs, according to UAA website’s AY20 Expedited Academic Program Review article.
“I want to point out that we will be able to assure students, family [and] the public that the majority of our programs, at UAA, are solid and sustainable and will continue,” UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen said.
The dean of each college’s recommendations are as follows:
Accounting (AAS) – Continued Review
Accounting (BBA) – Enhancement
Air Traffic Control (AAS) – Continued Review
Alutiiq Language (OEC) – Continuation
Anthropology (BA-BS) – Continuation
Anthropology (MA) – Deletion
Applied Geological Sciences (MS) – Continued Review
Applied Technologies Leadership (BS) – Continued Review
Architectural and Engineering Tech (AAS) – Continued Review
Art (BA) – Continuation
Art (BFA) – Revision
Automotive Tech (UC-AAS) – Continuation
Aviation Administration (AAS) – Suspension
Aviation Maint Tech (UC-AAS) – Continuation
Aviation Tech (BS) – Continuation
Biological Sciences (BA-BS) – Continuation
Biological Sciences (MS) – Revision
Business Comp Info Systems (AAS) – Continued Review
Chemistry (BS) – Continuation
Children’s Mental Health (GC) – Revision
Civic Engagement (UC) – Suspension
Civil Engineering (BS) – Continuation
Civil Engineering (MS) – Continuation
Clinical Psychology (MS) – Deletion
Clinical-Community Psychology (PhD) – Continuation
Comp Net Tech, Comp Syst Tech (AAS), Cisco Net Assoc (OEC) – Continued Review
Comp Science (BA-BS) – Continuation
Comp Systems Engineering (BS) – Continuation
Construction Mgmt (AAS-BS) – Continuation
Corrections (OEC-UC) – Revision
Creative Writing and Literary Arts (MFA) – Deletion
Culinary Arts (AAS) – Continued Review
Dental Assisting (UC-AAS) – Continuation
Dental Hygiene (BS) –Continuation
Diesel Power Technology (UC-AAS) – Continued Review
Dietetics (BS) – Continuation
Dietetics and Nutrition (GC-MS) – Continuation
Early Childhood Development (AAS) – Continued Review
Early Childhood Special Education (MED) – Deletion
Economics (BA) – Continuation
Economics (BBA) – Continuation
Ed Leadership (GC-MED) – Continued Review
Electrical Engineering (BS) – Continuation
English (BA) – Continued Review
English (MA) – Deletion
Environment and Society (BS) – Deletion
Finance (BBA) – Continuation
Fire and Emergency Svcs Tech (AAS) – Enhancement
General Business (AAS) – Continued Review
General Management (MBA) – Revision
General Program (AA) – Continuation
Geological Sciences (BS) – Continuation
Geomatics (AAS-BS) – Revision
Global Logistics and Supply Chain Mgmt (BBA) – Continued Review
Global Supply Chain Mgmt (MS) – Continued Review
Health Sciences (BS) – Enhancement
History (BA) – Continuation
Hospitality Administration (BA) – Suspension
Human Services (AAS-BHS) – Continuation
Human Services (Children’s Behavioral Health OEC, Conflict Resolution OEC) – Continued Review
Indust Process Instr, Process Tech (AAS), Petro Tech (UC) – Continuation
International Studies (BA) – Continuation
Journalism and Public Comm (BA) – Revision
Justice (BA) – Continuation
Language Education (GC) – Continued Review
Languages (BA) – Revision
Legal Studies (AAS-BA-PBCT) – Continuation
Legal Studies (Legal Nurse Consultant Paralegal UC) – Deletion
Logistics and Supply Chain Ops (AAS) – Suspension
Logistics and Supply Chain Ops (OEC) – Suspension
Logistics and Supply Chain Ops (UC) – Suspension
Management (BBA) – Continuation
Management Information Systems (BBA) – Suspension
Marketing (BBA) – Continuation
Mathematics (BA-BS) – Continuation
Mechanical Engineering (BS-MS) – Continuation
Medical Lab Science (AAS-BS) & Phlebotomist (OEC) – Continuation
Medical Office Coding (OEC) & Medical Assisting (AAS) – Continuation
Millwright (OEC) – Continued Review
Music (BA) – Continued Review
Music (BM) – Continued Review
Natural Sciences (BS) – Continued Review
Nursing (AAS-BS) – Enhancement
Nursing (DNP) – Continued Review
Nursing (GC-MS) – Continued Review
Occupational Safety and Health (AAS-BS) – Continuation
Office Foundations and Support (OEC) – Suspension
Outdoor Leadership (AAS) – Continuation
Paramedical Technology (AAS) – Continuation
Pharmacy Technology (OEC) Enhancement
Philosophy (BA) – Continued Review
Physical Education (BS) – Continuation
Physical Therapist Assistant (AAS) – Continuation
Political Science (BA) – Continued Review
Professional Piloting (AAS) – Continued Review
Project Management (MS) – Continued Review
Psychology (BA-BS) – Continuation
Public Administration (MPA) – Revision
Public Health Practice (MPH) – Continued Review
Radiologic Tech (Diagnostic Med Sonography AAS) – Revision
Radiologic Tech (Limited Radiography OEC) – Suspension
Radiologic Tech (Radiologic Tech AAS) – Continuation
Refrigeration and Heating (OEC-UC-AAS) – Continued Review
Social Work (BSW) – Continuation
Social Work (MSW) – Enhancement
Sociology (BA-BS) – Deletion
Special Education (GC-MED) – Continued Review
Speech-Language Pathology (PBCT) – Continuation
Surgical Technology (AAS) – Continuation
Teaching and Learning (MED) – Continued Review
Technology (AAS) – Revision
Theatre (BA) – Deletion
Veterinary Assisting (OEC) – Continuation
Welding and Nondestructive Testing (AAS) – Suspension
Welding and Nondestructive Testing (OEC-UC) – Continued Review
Students who may be affected by the program changes are advised to contact their academic advisers. Students can identify their academic advisor on UAA’s website or call the hotline: 907-786-1000. USUAA will be holding meetings through March in the Student Union outside of Room 201 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will provide coffee, hot chocolate and tea in addition to answering questions regarding the expedited program review.
“We want you to know that we are committed as an institution and obligated as an institution to support students who are [affected by the expedited program review] and help them try to complete their degree,” Lampman said.
Students, faculty and staff can attend listening sessions between March 9-18. These formal listening sessions will allow feedback from the UAA community to reach Chancellor Sandeen before her program recommendations are made, according to Sandeen’s Feb. 25 expedited program review deans’ recommendations email. For information on when and where the session will take place visit UAA website’s AY20 Expedited Academic Program Review article. The deans of each UAA college will reach out about when and where listening sessions will take place. For exploratory students, academic affairs will be in contact, according to Sandeen.
“[The listening sessions are an] opportunity for students to ask questions and get whatever answers we can give at that point in the process,” Sandeen said. “I want students to know that we have very caring people here, who are putting their concerns at the center and that’s a hallmark of UAA. It always has been, and it will continue to be as we go through this.”
The expedited program review is intended to be a singular event, and in future years, UAA will undergo its traditional program review, according to Sandeen. For more information and updates on the expedited program review process, visit UAA website’s Expedited Program Review Status article or the AY20 Expedited Academic Program Review article.