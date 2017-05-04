UAA Chancellor Tom Case to retire

On April 12, UAA Chancellor Tom Case announced via email that he will retire this summer.

In the email sent out to students and staff on campus, Case wrote, “I am humbled to have done meaningful and rewarding work alongside passionate, dedicated people who believe in providing opportunities for students to change their lives for the better.”

In response to this resignation, UA President Jim Johnsen sent out an email regarding this announcement.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that I announce today that University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Tom Case plans to retire at the end of June,” Johnsen said in the email. “Tom has served the university with integrity, good humor and dedication…[I am] heartened by the joy he will have in retirement as well as by the excellent leadership team he has developed.”

Tom Case served as the Dean of College and Business for six years until he left for a break and returned in 2011 as the new chancellor. Case worked hard to expand the programs and facilities on campus, and oversaw the growth of the Seawolf debate team, ANSEP programs and oversaw the national success of intercollegiate programs.

“I’m going to miss the wonderful people here and the environment in which we all learn from each other and our students are afforded opportunities to make major changes in their lives,” Case said. “What I have done is help orchestrate the accomplishments of many, so I don’t take credit for my accomplishments… It’s been a team effort.”

Case’s retirement is effective June 30. Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Sam Gingerich will serve as interim chancellor.

“It’s really with mixed feelings that I do retire and leave,” Case said. “But I won’t be leaving UAA. I’ll continue to support UAA in every way that I can, I believe in this institution… I think it does have a great future.”

There will be a celebration for Case’s accomplishments and his retirement on May 8 at the Varsity Center Grill in the Alaska Airlines Center from 4 – 6 p.m.