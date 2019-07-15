UAA budget cuts become reality

The Alaska Legislature met on Wednesday, July 10, for a decision on whether or not to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes to slash $444 million from the state operating budget, which would take $135 million from the University of Alaska.

When the governor’s vetoes were originally announced on June 28, UA President Jim Johnsen commented in a YouTube video that this veto would be a 41% cut to the funding received by the university, and lead to major decisions for UA.

The number of votes needed for an override of the veto was 45 out of the 60 members of the Alaska Legislation, or 75%. Twenty-two members were absent from the session, making the decision to override Dunleavy’s vetoes impossible on Wednesday.

The special session called by the governor was split between two venues, as legislators appeared in both Juneau and Wasilla.

Austin Baird, the communications director of the Alaska House Majority, expressed concern about what is yet to come.

“Alaska is on the brink of a self-inflicted economic recession as a result of the $444 million in vetoes. Among the many impacts of the 182 vetoes, the University of Alaska could lose accreditation and be forced to close a campus,” Baird said in a July 10 press release by the Alaska House Majority.

An email from Daniel White, the Chancellor of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, echoed the sentiment of many Alaskans about these budget cuts.

“While the governor’s cuts have been referred to by some as ‘belt tightening’ or a ‘haircut,’ they are not. If not overridden, these cuts will result in significant change at the university. Alaskans deserve access to postsecondary education, and they deserve this opportunity here in Alaska,” White said.

Wednesday’s vote by the legislator’s meeting in Juneau was 37-1 in favor of an override. The session recessed until Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to give absent legislators a chance to appear in Juneau. Without the needed amount of legislators present, a quorum could not be called to make an official decision.

Through Friday, July 12, the standoff was maintained as the groups in Juneau and Wasilla did not come together, defeating the chance for legislators to override Dunleavy’s vetoes.

The consequences of the cuts can already be seen in the loss of scholarships and grants for thousands of Alaska’s students.

Currently, the Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education is “not able to make awards under any of these programs at this time. [They] understand this has created a stressful situation as [students] start preparing for the fall 2019 semester,” according to an official email sent out by Keith Champagne, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

This will affect funding for students who receive grants such as the Alaska Performance Scholarship, the Alaska Education Grant and the Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho, or WWAMI, medical education grant. For updates on these grants, sign up at ACPE.

UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen was quick to respond to the actions of the Legislature, and addressed the UAA community in a video on social media.

“First, I want to thank you for your advocacy and for always being supporters of UAA, our wonderful, wonderful, institution,” Sandeen said. “For now, I think we need to wait until Monday. The Board of Regents will meet and they will be considering some important issues, not the least of which would be the potential declaration of financial exigency.”

A declaration of financial exigency allows for UA to immediately make changes to the university system through the discontinuance or down-sizing of current programs due to a lack of funds.

In a communication from Johnsen to the UA community, other decisions will include discussions on creating a leaner UA by assigning each university a prorated share of the budget reduction, eliminating one or more universities and/or community campuses and consolidating the university within a single accreditation with shared courses and services.

Despite the cuts, however, fall semester classes will proceed as scheduled and programs in danger of being cut first will be non-academic programs, including sports, according to Johnsen.

Sandeen also spoke of the upcoming decisions, and promised to keep students informed of UAA’s choices.

“There are going to be major changes at UAA, there is no doubt about that, but we are going to do that collectively, making decisions with guidance from the president and the Board of Regents,” Sandeen said. “We are going to share information along the way, and we are going to keep students at the center of whatever we do.”

The UA Board of Regents will meet on Monday, July 15 to begin making decisions on the future of the UA system. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in Fairbanks. The live stream can be viewed by the public.