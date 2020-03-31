UA Update: Chancellor Sandeen releases expedited program review recommendations

UAA’s expedited program review continues to be an ongoing process. The latest recommendations for revision, continuation, enhancement, suspension, continued review and deletion of majors and programs was made by Chancellor Cathy Sandeen. Based on the decisions from the deans and provosts of each college, Chancellor Sandeen released her recommendations the week of March 23. The University of Alaska System Academic Council’s recommendations will follow the week of April 1.
Each program is given one of six recommendations:
Enhancement – The program will be given additional staff or faculty and additional resources.
Continuation – The program will continue without any changes.
Revision – Changes may be made to the program, but it will continue.
Continued Review – Specific issues identified during review will be resolved, and then the program will be reviewed again.
Suspension – New students will no longer be accepted into the program.
Deletion – Students who are currently enrolled in the program will be assisted in completing their major or certificate within a designated time period, and then the program will be discontinued.
“The University of Alaska Anchorage is a strong and vibrant institution accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU),” according to the UAA website’s Expedited Program Review Status article. “UAA is dedicated to serving the needs of our students and the state of Alaska, and we are committed to providing our students [with] the highest quality academic programs and student support services.”
Sandeen’s recommendations are as follows:
Accounting (AAS) – Continued Review
Accounting (BBA) – Enhancement
Air Traffic Control (AAS) – Continued Review
Alutiiq Language (OEC) – Continuation
Anthropology (BA-BS) – Continuation
Anthropology (MA) – Continued Review
Applied Geological Sciences (MS) – Continued Review
Applied Technologies Leadership (BS) – Continued Review
Architectural and Engineering Tech (AAS) – Continued Review
Art (BA) – Continuation
Art (BFA) – Revision
Automotive Tech (UC-AAS) – Continuation
Aviation Administration (AAS) -Deletion
Aviation Maint Tech (UC-AAS) – Continuation
Aviation Tech (BS) – Continuation
Biological Sciences (BA-BS) – Continuation
Biological Sciences (MS) – Revision
Business Comp Info Systems (AAS) -Revision
Chemistry (BS) – Continuation
Children’s Mental Health (GC) – Revision
Civic Engagement (UC) – Deletion
Civil Engineering (BS) – Continuation
Civil Engineering (MS) – Continuation
Clinical Psychology (MS) -Revision
Clinical-Community Psychology (PhD) – Continuation
Comp Net Tech, Comp Syst Tech (AAS), Cisco Net Assoc (OEC) – Continued Review
Comp Science (BA-BS) – Continuation
Comp Systems Engineering (BS) – Continued Review
Construction Mgmt (AAS-BS) – Continuation
Corrections (OEC-UC) – Revision
Creative Writing and Literary Arts (MFA) – Deletion
Culinary Arts (AAS) – Continued Review
Dental Assisting (UC-AAS) – Continued Review
Dental Hygiene (BS) –Continuation
Diesel Power Technology (UC-AAS) – Continued Review
Dietetics (BS) – Continuation
Dietetics and Nutrition (GC-MS) – Continuation
Early Childhood Development (AAS) – Continuation
Early Childhood Special Education (MED) – Deletion
Economics (BA) – Continuation
Economics (BBA) – Continuation
Ed Leadership (GC-MED) – Continuation
Electrical Engineering (BS) – Continuation
English (BA) – Continued Review
English (MA) – Deletion
Environment and Society (BS) – Deletion
Finance (BBA) – Continuation
Fire and Emergency Svcs Tech (AAS) – Continuation
General Business (AAS) – Continued Review
General Management (MBA) – Revision
General Program (AA) – Continuation
Geological Sciences (BS) – Continuation
Geomatics (AAS-BS) – Temporary Suspension
Global Logistics and Supply Chain Mgmt (BBA) – Continued Review
Global Supply Chain Mgmt (MS) – Continued Review
Health Sciences (BS) – Continuation
History (BA) – Continuation
Hospitality Administration (BA) – Deletion
Human Services (AAS-BHS) – Continuation
Human Services (Children’s Behavioral Health OEC, Conflict Resolution OEC) – Continued Review
Indust Process Instr, Process Tech (AAS), Petro Tech (UC) – Continuation
International Studies (BA) – Continuation
Journalism and Public Comm (BA) – Revision
Justice (BA) – Continued Review
Language Education (GC) – Continuation
Languages (BA) – Revision
Legal Studies (AAS-BA-PBCT) – Continuation
Legal Studies (Legal Nurse Consultant Paralegal UC) – Deletion
Logistics and Supply Chain Ops (AAS) -Deletion
Logistics and Supply Chain Ops (OEC) -Deletion
Logistics and Supply Chain Ops (UC) -Deletion
Management (BBA) – Continuation
Management Information Systems (BBA) -Deletion
Marketing (BBA) – Continuation
Mathematics (BA-BS) – Continuation
Mechanical Engineering (BS-MS) – Continued Review
Medical Lab Science (AAS-BS) & Phlebotomist (OEC) – Continued Review
Medical Office Coding (OEC) & Medical Assisting (AAS) – Continuation
Millwright (OEC) – Continued Review
Music (BA) – Continued Review
Music (BM) – Continued Review
Natural Sciences (BS) – Continued Review
Nursing (AAS-BS) – Enhancement
Nursing (DNP) – Continued Review
Nursing (GC-MS) – Continued Review
Occupational Safety and Health (AAS-BS) – Continuation
Office Foundations and Support (OEC) -Deletion
Outdoor Leadership (AAS) – Continuation
Paramedical Technology (AAS) – Continuation
Pharmacy Technology (OEC) Continuation
Philosophy (BA) – Continued Review
Physical Education (BS) – Continuation
Physical Therapist Assistant (AAS) – Continuation
Political Science (BA) – Continued Review
Professional Piloting (AAS) – Continued Review
Project Management (MS) – Continued Review
Psychology (BA-BS) – Continuation
Public Administration (MPA) – Revision
Public Health Practice (MPH) – Continued Review
Radiologic Tech (Diagnostic Med Sonography AAS) – Revision
Radiologic Tech (Limited Radiography OEC) -Deletion
Radiologic Tech (Radiologic Tech AAS) – Continuation
Refrigeration and Heating (OEC-UC-AAS) – Continued Review
Social Work (BSW) – Continuation
Social Work (MSW) – Enhancement
Sociology (BA-BS) – Deletion
Special Education (GC-MED) – Continuation
Speech-Language Pathology (PBCT) – Continuation
Surgical Technology (AAS) – Continuation
Teaching and Learning (MED) – Continuation
Technology (AAS) – Revision
Theatre (BA) – Deletion
Veterinary Assisting (OEC) – Continuation
Welding and Nondestructive Testing (AAS) -Deletion
Welding and Nondestructive Testing (OEC-UC) – Continued Review
“I firmly believe in UAA’s mission, and I am committed to creating a certain and bright future for this university,” Sandeen said in an article on the UAA website.
For more information and updates on the expedited program review process, visit the Expedited Program Review Status article or the AY20 Expedited Academic Program Review article, both on the UAA website.