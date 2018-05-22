Two Homemade Cleaners

Living on your own for the first time is a big adventure, and it can feel like an endless amount of paperwork, payments and background checks. When the key is finally in your hands and you have your own space, there’s another endless thing awaiting you: cleaning.

There’s a different spray for every surface, windows, bathrooms, countertops or floors. There’s no reason to feel like you have to buy each different spray. In fact, if you look at the ingredients on the backs of the bottles, counter cleaning product is very similar to sink cleaners.

To take this a step further, making your own cleaning products at home is easy and insanely cheap. Plus, you don’t have to worry about running out at the last minute, since most of them are made with everyday household items. Before supermarkets became commonplace, homemade cleaners were the norm, which means that there is plenty of time-tested knowledge on what works best.

Here are two recipes for household cleaning sprays that will cover most of your needs:

All purpose surface cleaner

What you’ll need:

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup warm water

1 lemon rind

- Advertisement -

Put all of the ingredients together in a spray bottle and stir/lightly shake. Let the lemon rind infuse for a week before spraying. This can be used on any hard surface, but also for carpet stains and to freshen laundry.

Glass cleaner

What you’ll need:

2 cups water

½ cup white vinegar

¼ cup rubbing alcohol

Essential oils, for smell (optional)

Mix all ingredients together in a spray bottle. Spray on a towel first, then wipe windows.

With these two cleaning products, you’ll be able to keep most surfaces in your home fresh and spotless. Making them is easy, plus, you always know exactly what’s gone into them. No guesswork involved on ingredients you can’t pronounce.