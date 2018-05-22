Transfers and freshmen to populate 2018-19 athletic teams

With the 2018-19 athletic seasons in sight and pre-season training starting for several teams over the summer break, coaches are preparing their teams with new additions.

Cross-country is the first season in fall and has several new additions to the men’s team.

Locals include Jacob Moss from Galena and Declan Dammeyer from Anchorage. In addition, Brock Helvey and Drew Johnson join the team as first-time freshmen from Colorado.

No additions have been confirmed for the women’s cross-country team.

Volleyball commences roughly around the same time as cross-country with a current signee number of seven.

Head coach Chris Green previously said that he decided to go with a youth movement in this year’s recruiting.

“We have great experience coming back with our seniors, [so] we think some of newcomers can step in immediately and play effective complementary roles,” Green said.

Recruits come from all over the country with only one local: Eve Stephens from Palmer, Ellen Floyd from Pensacola, Florida, Hannah Pembroke from Chico, California, Katherine Hoeffner from Appleton, Wisconsin, Julia Izquierdo from Los Angeles, California, Talia Leauanae from Wailuku, Hawaii and Margaret Schlueter from Georgetown, Texas.

The women’s basketball head coach Ryan McCarthy took a different route than Green, adding more transfers than newcomers so far.

Kimani Fernandez-Roy is transferring to UAA from Washington State. Although she was there for two years, she still has three years of eligibility.

“We have not had someone as athletic as Kimani [Fernandez-Roy] since (former All-American) Megan Mullings,” McCarthy said.

From Hawaii comes freshman Cameron Fernandez who McCarthy said fits the program perfectly and has lots of potential to excel during her career at UAA.

Jeneva Toilolo and Safiyyah Yasin will also join the Seawolves in the fall.

Yasin has already been training with the team as a transfer since January while Toilolo joins as a Div. I transfer in the fall from New Mexico State.

Currently, men’s basketball has three total signees, two locals and one from Idaho. Tobin Karlberg and Travis Adams are the only official GNAC signees, from Anchorage and Barrow, respectively.

Tyler Brimhall is the third signee that head coach Rusty Osborne previously announced will also be joining.

Brimhall is transferring from a Div. I program in Idaho. He said his previous coaching gave him skills that have the potential to improve the Seawolves’ lineup significantly.

Gymnastics’ head coach Tanya Ho recently announced the official addition of one standout athlete to add to the previously signed two.

Rachel Decious, Alexandria Britz and Katelyn Fandrich will join the Seawolves in the fall.

Decious comes from Mesa, Arizona and has ample experience as a level 10 competitor.

“She has beautiful lines and a natural artistry that will make her an immediate impact freshman on beam and floor. She trained at a high level with gold medal, and we hope that she eventually can become an all-arounder for us,” Ho said.

In addition, Britz will be joining from Orting, Washington and Fandrich from Easley, South Carolina.

As for the final GNAC team, track and field, there is only one signee so far. Ann Gebauer from Anchorage will join the runners for training starting in the fall.