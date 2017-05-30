Top 10 UAA Instagram accounts for students

UAA is home to many students, events and degree programs. To showcase all of these activities are numerous department-run Instagram accounts. From the Alaska Airlines Center to the UAA Bookstore, there are dozens of university-related Instagram accounts that share upcoming events and student life.

uaaphotos – This is the official Instagram account of UAA and is run by Social Media Specialist, Kendra Doshier. Doshier describes the account as the “central hub of what’s going on” at UAA. Students who follow this account can expect re-grams from other useful Instagrams about upcoming events as well as fun pictures of UAA’s mascot, Spirit.

uaa_student_activities – This account is run by Student Activities, and it details how student fees are being used to help students. This account posts before Student Activities sponsored events including the Monday and Tuesday summer barbecues.

uaaconcertboard – This student run account shows how the student fee based organization, Concert Board, uses fees to bring up different comedic and musical acts. Recent posts on this account inform students about events like The Onion’s Scott Dikkers coming to UAA.

hughmcpeckgallery – The Hugh McPeck Gallery is based in the Student Union, and displays student artwork throughout the year. This account, run by Student Life and Leadership, showcases different gallery openings as well as individual art pieces.

uaa_life – Another Instagram run by Student Life and Leadership, UAA Life, posts about USUAA meetings, the bike share program and other student organizations. Annie Route, director of Student Life and Leadership, said she tries to post event reminders while also trying to brighten student’s days.

uaa_scgl – Run by Mercy Rains, student assistant at Student Clubs and Greek Life, uaa_scgl tries to promote student clubs with this account while also giving students an insight to behind the scenes of UAA’s clubs and Greek organizations. Rains also said that some of the goals of the Instagram account are to show what student involvement is like and to show a positive “splash of fun” about clubs. A recent post from uaa_scgl showed cool swag students could grab at the office of SCGL.

uaastudentunion – The Student Union is the physical hub of activity at UAA, and this account, run by Student Life and Leadership, posts about the students and events that take place at the Student Union. When not posting about events, the account features inspirational messages like a recent post that said, “Rise up and attack the day with enthusiasm.”

uaa_seawolves – This account is the official Instagram of UAA athletics. The account regularly posts about awards and championships athletes are competing in, as well as the dates and time of upcoming sporting events.

kruafm – KRUA 88.1 FM The Edge is the student-run radio station at UAA. The student staff at KRUA often post about concerts KRUA is hosting as well as staff picks on new music releases.