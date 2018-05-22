To increase student enrollment, ‘Explore UAA’ offers Seawolf experience

As graduation season comes to an end with celebration and relief, high school seniors will go on to take gap years or continue their career paths through college. For those students who are considering college in the fall, “Explore UAA” is an event that gives students an opportunity to apply to UAA and experience campus life.

“Explore UAA” will help incoming students navigate the ins and outs of the campus with the help of current and former students. The event consists of a campus tour, a question and answer panel with the alumni about life at UAA, assistance with the application process and a complimentary lunch with Kaladi Brothers coffee and ice cream to end the day.

The event is a new idea in recruiting students to enroll and be a part of the UAA community.

According to the University of Alaska Anchorage Performance ’17, 17,962 students enrolled in the fall of 2016. In the fall of 2015, 18,116 enrolled.

The decrease of enrollment has led UAA to cut back in budget and strategize ways for high school students to become interested in attending college.

Amy Anderson, a UAA faculty member and part of the recruitment team, has been working on this event to help increase enrollment.

“Explore UAA day is important because we recognize that high school juniors are starting the process of looking at colleges, and we want them to see UAA as a great option within their own state,” Anderson said. “We also know that there are still some high school seniors making their decision and Explore UAA will give them the opportunity to apply for free.”

Along with an effort to make the enrollment process easy at no cost, alumni will answer questions regarding UAA’s campus life.

Jonathon Taylor, an alumnus who graduated with the major in political science and minor in journalism and economics, will be part of the question and answer panel at the event.

“I am a proud alumnus at UAA. I’m always looking for opportunities to help prepare students and develop future students. This seemed like a really cool way to do that,” Taylor said.

Taylor was deeply involved in student clubs and organizations, such as

USUAA and the Seawolf Debate program. The recruitment team reached out to him to talk about his experience as a Seawolf.

“College is an opportunity for you to get to know who you are as a person and explore your likes and dislikes. You’ll probably not have an opportunity like this in the future, so take full advantage of the really cool opportunities that are there,” Taylor said. “The second thing is don’t be afraid to make mistakes… Later on when I was able to put myself out there and try new things, that’s when I got more involved in campus and the best experiences at UAA.”

With the opportunities to tour the campus, interact with the UAA alumni, and apply, the “Explore UAA” event team hopes to help high school junior and seniors look into being a part of the UAA experience.

“Explore UAA” will take place June 1 at the Student Union around 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. To RSVP or for more information, you can go to the official “Explore UAA” page.