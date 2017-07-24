Tim McDiffett named interim athletic director at UAA

UAA interim vice chancellor for administrative services Patrick Shier announced on July 5 that Tim McDiffett will serve as interim athletic director for UAA Athletics, effective July 10.

In his current role, Tim McDiffett oversees the department’s external functions of corporate sponsorships, advertising, marketing, promotion, merchandising and licensing. He manages the department’s media rights contracts, oversees games management of all UAA athletic home competitions and supervises three sports – men’s basketball, women’s volleyball and skiing.

“I am confident that Tim will provide leadership and stability during this time of transition,” Shier said. “He brings strong communication and marketing skills and has played a critical role in nearly every aspect of the athletic department’s functioning during his career.”

A member of the athletic department since 1981, McDiffett has served as an associate athletic director since 1991 and has been the senior associate athletic director for the past four years.

“What brings me the most joy is seeing our student-athletes achieve,” McDiffett said. “We’re student driven and we have great student-athletes here that not only achieve academically but athletically too.”

This is not McDiffett’s first rodeo as athletic director, as he served as interim Athletic Director twice in 1991 and 2013.

“Right now this is an interim situation, and right now they’re planning on doing a search for a permanent position at some point this school year,” McDiffett said. ” I have served in this role before a couple of times so my goal is to provide for our student-athletes and coaches some continuity and sort of help make that transition between Mr. Hackett and the new AD.”

Shier said UAA will share its plan for the search for a new director of athletics soon.