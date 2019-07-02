Three new recruits to the Seawolf men’s basketball team for the 2019-2020 season

In the peak recruiting season for men’s basketball, head coach Rusty Osborne signed on three new Seawolves-to-be, including former Service High School’s star player and junior-college transfer, Nathan Fromm. In addition, Osborne had already secured two other junior-college transfers for the 2019-2020 season.

Fromm graduated from Service High School in 2017 and immediately continued his basketball career at both Western Wyoming Community College, or WWCC, and New Mexico Junior College, for one season each.

“I believe I have gained a lot of experience. Playing in junior college, I was playing against a lot of talented players. I learned to look at the game differently and play at a different pace,” Fromm said.

At WWCC, Fromm average 20.0 points per game and earned a spot on second-team of All-Region Honors. Injured during his second collegiate year, Fromm managed just 9.2 points per game at New Mexico. Despite the slight setback, Osborne is still confident that bringing Fromm to UAA will have a significant positive impact.

“I have watched Nathan [Fromm] play since sixth grade and have seen him grow into a very talented player through Service High and junior college,” Osborne said.

Osborne added that now, Fromm is completely recovered from his injuries and able to play to the best of his ability.

“I transferred back to UAA because I wanted to be close to family. I also wanted to try and help bring excitement back to UAA basketball. Being from Anchorage, I have friends and other people who have supported me for a long time. I want to make them proud and do something special here,” Fromm said.

Also joining Fromm is senior Tyrus Hosley, who is transferring to UAA from Northwest Christian University in Eugene, Oregon.

“What made me decide to come to UAA was the great things I was hearing about it. One of my good friends, Niko [Bevens], plays on the team and he talked so highly of the city, the university and the coaching staff,” Hosley said. “Once I was in touch with the coaches, they seemed to be exactly what Niko [Bevens] was saying. They were straight up, honest and just seemed to be really good people.”

Hosley is joining the team as a guard, bringing impressive statistics with him. The 6-foot-1 guard managed to average scoring in the double-digits during his previous year of eligibility, earning him a spot on First Team All-Cascade Conference. He averaged 16.7 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game and 1.6 steals per game.

During all but one game for the previous season, Hosley scored in the double digits, including a season high of 30 points against Great Northwest Athletic Conference, or GNAC, competitor Saint Martin’s.

“[Hosley] is a mature, serious student-athlete with a tremendous work ethic and a burning desire to improve. His maturity will be a huge asset in helping teach his younger teammates how to be successful at this level,” Osborne said. “With 47 points in two games vs. Saint Martin’s and [Northwest Nazarene University] last year, he has already shown that he can have success against the better teams in the GNAC. Our staff can’t wait to get Tyrus [Hosley] on campus in August and help him reach all his goals.”

Hosley explained that one of his main goals for the season is to win.

“I want to help my team win as many games as we can. Everything else will take care of itself. Winning is fun and everyone loves to win,” Hosley said.

The third newest addition is David Riley, a transfer from Northwestern Community College.

“David is a legitimate 6 feet 8 inches with a wingspan of 6 feet 11 inches, and he has the ability to score in the post and step out and shoot from 17 feet,” Osborne said.

Riley played as a forward starter during his previous two seasons, averaging 9.9 points per game, with a 54% scoring average. In addition, he managed 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Riley also managed to score in the double digits during 12 games in his sophomore season, with a season high of 23 points.

Fromm, Hosley and Riley will be joining the Seawolves to begin training in August.