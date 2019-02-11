The perfect date for a date: Valentine’s weekend calendar

Valentine’s day is Thursday, Feb. 14. If you’re looking for date ideas for you and your new bae, longtime sweetheart or maybe just some friends, Anchorage is filled with events from Valentine’s Day until the end of the weekend. Happy Valentine’s!

“Red Light/Green Light Valentine’s Day Party”

What: Flattop Pizza + Pool is hosting their first Red Light/Green Light party. Attendees get their choice of green (single), yellow (it’s complicated) or red (taken) glow stick necklace. Music and prizes are also at this event.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 8p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Flattop Pizza + Pool (600 W. Sixth Ave.)

Cost: Free admission

“Spenard Prom 2019”

What: The second Spenard Prom is at the Bear Tooth Theatrepub. Relive prom again with lights, music, DJ, Bear Tooth food for purchase and photos. This is a 21+ event.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Bear Tooth Theatrepub (1230 W. 27th Ave.)

Cost: $15. Visit http://bit.ly/2BRUl8j for more information and ticket purchasing.

“When Harry Met Sally – 30th Anniversary”

What: Catch a classic rom-com at Bear Tooth with your gal pals or significant other.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bear Tooth Theatrepub (1230 W. 27th Ave.)

Cost: $4 for general admission

“The Moth StorySLAM: Love Hurts at Williwaw Social”

What: If you’re not into all that lovey-dovey stuff, Love Hurts may be a more comfortable fit. Five-minute tales of love are presented at this event. This is a 21+ event.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Williwaw Social (609 F St.)

Cost: $15

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”

What: Valentine’s Day is opening night for this revue which looks at everything in a relationship with songs and dialogue fit for this day and age.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cyrano’s Theatre Company (3800 Debarr Rd)

Cost: $23-$25. Visit CenterTix to purchase

“The Language of Black Love 2”

What: A discussion on the historical roots of modern-day interpersonal problems for couples from marginalized populations.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m.

Where: UAA Student Union (2921 Spirit Way)

Cost: Free

“Body Renew Valentine’s Zumba Party”

What: Body Renew is holding a free Zumba party in honor of Valentine’s Day. Dress in your best Valentine’s apparel and get dancing.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Body Renew East (7710 Grass Creek Rd.)

Cost: Free, open to the public

“Paint Sleeping Lady and Build Your Own Pizza”

What: Celebrating Valentine’s during the weekend? This paint night is sure to be something special with painting and a pizza including in one price. Kids are welcome.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Pizza Studio (1254 Muldoon Rd.)

Cost: $25-$35. Visit myalaskatix to purchase

“Valentine’s Day – Cosplay on Skates”

What: Get your best cosplay on and skate away at Dimond Skateland. Please, no masks or face paint as part of your costume.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dimond Skateland (8100 Homer Dr.)

Cost: $8, general admission