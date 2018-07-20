The last First Friday of summer

There’s a lot to do while the sun’s still out this First Friday in downtown Anchorage with events starting as early as 4 p.m.

The Bagel Factory will continue to host watercolor and mixed media. Three artists from the Alaska Watercolor Society will showcase their work for August’s First Friday. The paintings will hang throughout August and a reception will be held from 5-7 p.m.

“My work is all about color and the interaction between shadow and light. I have been an artist for many years but only in the last five or six years have I really concentrated on watercolor,” Rivka Chana Zorea, one of the chosen artists for the coming First Friday at the Bagel Factory, said.

The Bagel Factory is located at 142 W. 34th Ave.

For more watercolor, 2 Friends Gallery at 341 E. Benson Blvd will have the Alaska Watercolor Society’s 44th Annual Juried Watercolor Exhibition. A meet-and-greet of the artists as well as some refreshments will be at this event from 5-7 p.m.

625 C St. is home to the Anchorage Museum, hosting an array of music, refreshments and more. From 6-8 p.m., over 100 Anchorage School District students will present their works of art through spoken word, photography and more, all on the topic of social justice and innovative solutions.

In the planetarium at the museum at 7:30 p.m., LA-based artist and composer Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs will play a live show for Anchoragites. The show costs $15, but there’s a ten percent discount for Museum members.

Even the elevators at the museum will be filled with entertainment as Michael Howard and Caroline Cotter perform original duets while guests go to visit different events.

At Great Harvest Bread Co., quilts will be displayed and on sale for all of August. The quilts are made by Nan’s Group, a group who create and sell quilts and put the proceeds toward a charity. The proceeds this time will go to Alaska Chapter of Newborns in Need, a non-profit that supplies baby-care items to mothers who do not have anything for their newborn.

“The quilts are not made from traditional patterns. Art quilts, scrap quilts and improvisational designs might be suitable descriptors,” Nancy Sopp said. Sopp is a member of Nan’s Group, the coordinator of the showings and an adjunct German professor at UAA.

Great Harvest will hold a reception from 4-6 p.m.

Making a really good joke can be a form art. The Hard Rock Cafe Anchorage hosts a new line of comedians every First Friday for a free showing for those 21 years old and over. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. It’s followed by a comedy open mic at 9:30 p.m., 415 E St. A $5 donation is suggested.

The Midnight Sun Cafe will host photography showcasing Alaska’s beauty from Heather Stewman and Satrina Hillard Lord at 245 W. 5th Ave, Ste 106, 5 – 7 p.m.

Sparc: a creative place, a gallery and studio for clients of The Arc of Anchorage, will have an “under the sea” themed art gallery from their artists on display and music from DJs starting at 5:30 p.m., 425 D St.

Graphic design artist Annie Brace, owner of Corso Graphics, will have her original prints, paintings, vinyl stickers, Alaska-themed coloring books and greeting cards, just to name a few, at Snow City Cafe for First Friday-goers to check out and purchase. The Cafe is at 1034 W. 4th Ave and will have a First Friday welcoming from 5:30-8 p.m.

Brace has been a part of First Friday at Snow City Cafe a few years ago and was “honored” to be invited back. She keeps busy running her own company, fulfilling a dream.

“Creating art refills my tank like not much else can. When that art inadvertently fills someone else’s tank, well, that’s the cherry on top. Supporting the arts is supporting a dream and for that, I am forever indebted,” Brace said.

There are plenty of ways to support local artists and galleries for Anchorage’s First Friday, Aug. 3.