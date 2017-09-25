The Edge Update: PFD announcement, Affordable Care Act repeal and Mexico’s most recent earthquakes

Local

On Sept 15, Gov. Bill Walker’s administration announced the amount of this year’s Permanent Fund Dividend in a statement to the media. This year’s PFD has been announced at $1,100, approximately half of what it would have been had the Alaska legislature not given it a set amount this summer. The state is projected to spend approximately $670 million on PFDs this year, with disbursement beginning Oct. 5.

National

This week, Congressional efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act were resurrected as Republicans attempt to break down the act and replace it with a bill that will provide block grants to individual states. The last ditch repeal was brought back to life on Sept. 18, when Arizona governor, Doug Ducey, strongly endorsed the bill, putting pressure on Sen. John McCain to repeal the ACA. McCain was one of three Republican senators to reject the initial repeal attempt in July, the others being Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

International

A powerful earthquake struck Mexico City on Sept. 19, toppling buildings, trapping children in a school and killing approximately 216 citizens at the time publication. The earthquake hit about 100 miles from the city and registered a 7.1 magnitude, shaking the capital for several minutes. This earthquake comes two weeks after the biggest earthquake to hit Mexico in a century that killed at least 90 people, and occurred on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed as many as 10,000 people.