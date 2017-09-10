The Edge Update: Marijuana regulation, DACA and Hurricane Irma

Local

On Oct. 3, residents in Fairbanks, the rest of the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the Kenai Peninsula will have the opportunity to vote on whether to approve or deny marijuana dispensaries from continuing operations. Should the vote pass, all marijuana business, including stores, testing facilities and manufacturing will cease production. When Alaskan voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2014, local governments were given the ability to opt out of the marijuana industry. The current measure will not have an effect on the ability to use marijuana.

National

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced the end to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, an Obama-era program that protected young immigrants from deportation. Trump called it an “amnesty-first approach” and urged congress to pass a replacement before the protections start phasing out in six months. As early as March, some of the 800,000 children and young adults who were brought to the U.S. illegally and who qualify for the program will be eligible for deportation. Attorney General Jeff Sessions claimed that the reason behind this decision was that immigrants were taking jobs from millions of Americans. Former President Barack Obama called Trump’s decision “wrong,” “self defeating” and “cruel.”

International

After Hurricane Harvey’s record-setting flooding in Houston last week, Hurricane Irma is making headlines as one of the biggest hurricanes ever to hit the Atlantic. It is one of three hurricanes currently passing through the Atlantic, the first time this has occurred since 2010. Irma‘s core slammed the islands of Antigua and Barbuda before moving to parts of the British Virgin Islands. The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, has estimated the damage to be around $150 million. At the time of publication, 10 lives have been taken by the hurricane.