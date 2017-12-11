The Edge Update: Grunwald trial update, Franken resigns and same-sex marriage in Australia

Local

The attorney for a teen accused of David Grunwald’s murder wants the trial moved out of Mat-Su. Erick Almandinger, 17, is one of four teens charged with Grunwald’s murder, which began with a beating in a camper trailer. Now Almandinger’s court-appointed lawyer is arguing he won’t get a fair trial in the small town of Palmer given the notoriety of the November 2016 killing and the publicity generated by the death of the 16-year-old with a positive reputation. Jon Iannaccone, Almandinger’s court-appointed attorney, has yet to suggest a better location.

Grunwald went missing in mid-November last year. His torched Ford Bronco was found the next day at the base of the Talkeetna Mountains. Despite hundreds of searchers combing the area, his body wasn’t found for three weeks and only after another teen later charged in the murder led authorities to it. The opposition has until Dec. 29 to file motions against the request.

National

Senator Al Franken of Minnesota, in a speech on the Senate floor, announced Dec. 7 that he would resign from Congress, the most prominent figure in a growing list of lawmakers that have been accused of sexual harassment. Franken called it “the worst day of my political life,” as he denied allegations of groping and inappropriate advances from at least six women. He also took a parting shot at Donald Trump and Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama; both have also been accused of sexual misconduct.

“I, of all people, am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party,” Franken said.

International

Australia’s Parliament voted to legalize same-sex marriage on Dec. 7, overcoming years of conservative resistance to provide change that the public had made clear they wanted. The final approval in the House of Representatives, with just four votes against the bill, came three weeks after a national referendum showed strong public support for gay marriage. The Senate passed the legislation last week.

“This belongs to us all,” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a huge supporter of same-sex marriage who had previously failed to get it legalized, said on Dec. 12. “This is Australia: fair, diverse, loving and filled with respect. For every one of us this is a great day.”