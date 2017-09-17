The Edge Update: ADN sale, health care and South Korea’s decapitation team

Local:

A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday approved the sale of Alaska Dispatch News to the Binkley family for $1 million. The Binkleys had already lent the paper the $1 million to continue operations. The decision means that the paper will not go through a sudden shutdown. The hearing occurred on Sept. 11, which lasted from the morning and into the afternoon. Ryan Binkley and Jason Evans have been working as interim co-publishers since the paper filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August.

National:

On Sept. 13, two opposing bills were introduced to Congress in regard to health care. This follows the failed attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act this summer. Democrats have proposed major expansions to Medicare, whereas the Republicans have introduced a plan that would roll back the ACA. The democratic bill was introduced by former presidential candidate and Vermont senator, Bernie Sanders, and was described as “a Medicare-for-all, single-payer health care system.” Fifteen Democrats have placed their support behind the bill. On the Republican side, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana unveiled their bill, which would take the money spent under the Affordable Care Act and give it to states in the form of block grants.

International:

South Korean defense minister, Song Young-moo, told South Korean lawmakers that a so-called “decapitation unit” would be established by the end of the year to assassinate North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un. This is the first time such a team has been announced since an assassination attempt was made on Kim Il-sung in the 1960s. The creation of the team is in response to recent missile launches and comes just days after a sixth test.