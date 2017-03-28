The danger of synthetic cannabinoids still looms in the community

It should be no surprise to the community that dangerous drugs linger in the streets of Anchorage. However, this doesn’t mean the problem shouldn’t still be addressed.

In 2015, Anchorage was hit with a massive Spice epidemic that rocked residents and opened eyes to the knowledge of the dangerously synthetic marijuana. Though there haven’t been any cases big enough to make the news as of late, epidemics still occur in large masses.

According to Trish Ivacic from the Alaska Native Medical Center, over 30 people were admitted in one day in 2016. An epidemic usually means a “bad batch” has just been released. A “bad batch” equates to more patients.

“We don’t know, you know, if a person has bath salts… we just know what we know,” Ivacic said.

Though it is never certain what a patient has actually taken, the symptoms displayed are enough to determine the root of the problem.

The symptoms of Spice use include the following: altered perception, hallucinations, increased heart rate and even hypothermia. Spice is often called a “synthetic cannabinoid” since it acts on the same brain receptors as THC (the main “mind-altering” ingredient in marijuana plants) Synthetic cannabinoids are often hand-made and considered more dangerous than marijuana.

“Tests have shown that strands of synthetic cannabinoids contain amphetamines and hallucinogens and, because of this, they are very dangerous and can lead to severe health problems, even death,” Renee Oistad, police spokesperson from the Anchorage Police Department, said.

In Spice specifically, different binding agents are often used, creating variations in the drug that are distributed throughout the market.

Although Spice is dangerous and illegal, it does seem to target one specific demographic.

“It’s more of the homeless population in Anchorage,” Ivacic said. “A lot of [patients] are over 30, a few people in their 20’s. I’ve never had a young teen.”

According to Ivacic, at least one to two patients showing symptoms of Spice consumption are admitted at the Alaska Native Medical Center daily.

“They just come in as a Jon Doe or a Jane Doe, and then they leave,” Ivacic said.

Prosecuting Spice sellers seemed to have helped aid in fixing the problem. A decrease in patients also appeared to be connected to a collection of busts by APD.

“APD has been able to reasonably control the breakouts of overdoses by identifying dealers selling “bad Spice” and targeting them when incidents occur,” Oistad said.

As concerned citizens, however, there is nothing much to do to solve the problem but spread the word.

“Become educated on the effects and dangers of synthetic cannabinoids and educate your family and friends to prevent further abuse,” Oistad said.

With Spice so ingrained in the lives of so many, it seems difficult to make an impact in stopping it. Being educated about the effects of the drug and how dangerous it could be creates an impact. Like any illegal drug, the key to preventing more abuse is to educate the population, especially younger generations.