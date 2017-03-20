The conclusion of the Seawolf gymnastics season

After a relatively quick and generally successful regular season, the Seawolves’ gymnastic team took on the last meet for the majority of the women. UAA has only been in competition since Jan. 11 but has managed to compete in nine different meets in the eight-week period.

With many individual and team records and accomplishments, the Seawolves aimed to reach their season-high score of 192.700, a large improvement from their season-low of 188.950. In addition, many individuals were set on their goals of improving season personal records.

UAA had returners such as 2016-17 season standouts Madeline Arbuckle, Kendra Daniels and Kallie Randolph made appearances at the meet to work on personal scores. In addition, many freshmen joined them in the meet, and senior Nicole Larkin wanted to make the meet worth it for them.

“For the freshmen who didn’t really know [what to expect], we hoped to bring in some energy and competition in to the meet for them,” Larkin said.

A part of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, UAA competed in the league championships on March 18 in San Jose, California. The Seawolves entered the meet with a regional qualifying score of 190.635 while they had an average team score of 190.133, which is good for the No. 6 seed. However, with only six teams in the conference championships, the Seawolves and head coach Paul Stoklos knew they were starting off at the back of the pack.

“We knew we were going in last, and our goal [was] to move up in the lineup. It would take the meet of our lives and some critical errors from the other teams,” Stoklos said.

The standout performance of the meet on UAA’s side stands with a first place tie in beam for freshman Sophia Hyderally. The Alabama local was able to secure the school-record in the event with a 9.925. This also increased her personal record in the event from her previous one of 9.825.

Hyderally’s individual MPSF title became the first one in UAA history to ever be earned on beam, as well as being the ninth one in any event.

The second high individual scorer on the Seawolves side was Randolph in floor. She tied for 16th with a 9.725.

The only all-arounder on the Seawolves’ side was Arbuckle. The Winnipeg local finished with a total score of 36.850, with top scores in bars (9.6) and floor (9.475).

In addition, the Seawolves managed to surpass their former team high score of 48.650 in beam to a 48.950. Top scorers that contributed to the new record included Hyderally (9.825), Daniels (9.675), Randolph (9.650), sophomore Kaylin Mancari (9.650) and Larkin (9.625).

“The team really stepped up and we had the high score of the season… we were able to get some good quality training time in and some rest [beforehand],” Stoklos said.

Overall, the Seawolves finished off the meet at No. 6, with no change from their entry seed of No. 6. However, the team isn’t entirely disappointed.

“We wanted to focus on our attitudes and energy and focus on ourselves rather than focusing on the outcome,” Larkin said.

No individuals from the team are expected to qualify for the NCAA West Regional Championships, therefore officially ending the 2017 gymnastics season for the Seawolves.